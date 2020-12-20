Typically drawing massive crowds, the Allston-Brighton Winter Market has gone digital

“We thought about how we can make this feel different than just going to Best Buy, Amazon, or something else online,” said Eve Alpern, arts program manager at Harvard Ed Portal. “We wanted to create an experience online that would replicate some of the things we love about the in-person market.”

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Support small creators in your quest to find the perfect present at the fourth annual Allston-Brighton Winter Market. While the market typically draws a bustling in-person crowd, COVID-19 thwarted that plan this year. However, organizers of the Harvard University Ed Portal event designed a robust online platform , allowing patrons from far and wide to take part in this one-stop shopping extravaganza.

Advertisement

Vendors are outlined on the market’s main site with links that redirect to their independent shops — so 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the creators. Videos introducing and showcasing the artistic processes of the more than 30 market vendors complement the artisan listings. The virtual market will stay open until Feb. 14.

“The arts are such an integral part of expression and healing and making our community a place people want to live and work,” Alpern said. “Without our financial support, visibility, and rallying around them, so many artists would be suffering lost wages and gigs.”

Crank some tunes to put you in the shopping mood while you browse offerings. Winter Market organizers curated a streamable playlist on their website featuring Allston-Brighton-based musicians like hip-hop artist Cliff Notez and pop/rock band Lilith.

For those not wanting to peruse the virtual sphere, Harvard’s public art initiative Zone 3 has coordinated an outdoor window shopping event. Spanning across Western Avenue and North Harvard Street, shops’ front windows will feature local artistry for consumers to take in as they stroll by. If a piece catches your eye, simply scan the window’s QR code to make a purchase. Goods from more than 40 shops will be featured along the route.

Advertisement

Outlined below are a few standout shops with wares for sale either through the virtual Allston-Brighton Winter Market or displayed along the Western Avenue window-shopping route.

Wine glasses by Ayana Mack Design, one of the artists featured at the Allston-Brighton Winter Market. Anya Mack Design (Custom credit)

AYANA MACK DESIGN Inspired by her own life, Black culture, and self-love, Ayana Mack is a multidisciplinary artist with a knack for creating highly textured, visually intriguing works. With a shop packed with products like uniquely designed reusable totes and blown-glass holiday decor, Mack manufactures a wide array of offerings, all of which can be purchased through the virtual market. ayanamack.co

BROWN AND COCONUT This women-owned skincare brand dedicates itself to producing lotions and potions that benefit the body and the earth. Boston-based sisters Letisha and Zeena Brown created the brand in 2013 in a quest to quell their own skincare troubles. Now, Brown and Coconut offers a selection of vegan skin treatments designed specifically for sensitive and acne-prone skin. brownandcoconut.com

This pair of wares from The Science Boutique illustrates Schrodinger's Cat. Charity Southworth (Custom credit)

THE SCIENCE BOUTIQUE Images of beakers, molecules, and astronomy maps flood this shop, carrying wares from T-shirts to wine glasses. Whether it’s a pair of pi-symbol earrings or a tote bag sporting a diagram of a plant cell, pick up the perfect gift for the science lover in your life from this Boston-based boutique. etsy.com/shop/TheScienceBoutique

10 percent of proceeds from Lora Adriana's handcrafted polymer earrings benefit Project Lets. Lora Adriana (Custom credit)

FREAQUE HAUS Spice up your accessory drawer with a pair of unique, hand-crafted polymer earrings from Freaque Haus. Seasonal sets feature gingerbread men, candy canes, and the like, while other collections sport tiny renderings of fried eggs, teddy bears, and other quirky baubles. What started as a hobby in 2019 for Boston-based shop owner Lora Adriana quickly became a full-fledged business from which 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to Project Lets, an initiative to spur peer support groups for those facing mental health challenges. Freaque Haus earrings will be on display in Zone 3′s window at 267 Western Ave. freaquehaus.com

Advertisement

DEBS DREAMING Bright colors and joy-filled designs define Deborah Johnson’s art shop. The queer, Indian-American multidisciplinary artist employs her unique illustration style to showcase friendship, love, and movement in her work. Available in her shop are prints that encourage viewers to reflect on balance in their lives, understand the importance of community, and recognize their personal potential. Johnson’s artwork can be viewed in person in the window of Perillas at 380 Western Ave. debsdreaming.com

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.