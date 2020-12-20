Watch: Kristen Wiig performs holiday ‘SNL’ monologue, reprises fan-favorite characters

“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens. Whiskers on babies and babies on buildings. Long beards on babies and mittens with wings. These are a few of my favorite things,” Wiig began.

During a rendition of “My Favorite Things” from the “Sound of Music,” Wiig channeled Julie Andrews, and with assists from fellow former cast member Maya Rudolph and current star Kate McKinnon, put a creative spin on the classic — singing out lyrics that didn’t seem to make any sense at all, much like the year itself.

“Saturday Night Live” alum and fan-favorite Kristen Wiig returned to the show to host its final episode of 2020 — first delivering a farewell to a difficult year.

After Rudolph and McKinnon performed their own separate parts, the trio brought it home.

“When the dog bites, ow it bit me. Please arrest that dog. I simply remember my favorite things, and you two are two of my favorite things,” they sang out. “Goodbye 2020, you really did stink. And now I don’t feel so bad.”

Wiig also reprised two beloved characters — one as Broadway star Mindy Elise Grayson, the host of the game show Secret Word, and the other as the always-surprised Sue, who was not able to contain her excitement during a holiday gathering.

And in a murderous twist on the holiday classic “Home Alone 2,” Wiig played the role of the “Pigeon Lady” (performed by Brenda Fricker in the actual film) opposite of Melissa Villaseñor’s Kevin McCallister.

When the “Wet Bandits” show up, Wiig — with two pigeons resting on her shoulder — bludgeons them with her umbrella in a rather bloody scene.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.