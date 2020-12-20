Recording artist Wendy Eisenberg gains inspiration and insight through quarantine

Eisenberg’s music resists categorization. They borrow from improvisational jazz, punk, folk, and sometimes pop. Their unique songwriting abilities challenge a listener to stop and think about the way they’ve been living their life — and how they may change this version in the future. After months of uncertainty and pain in the pandemic, Eisenberg offers new ways to think about what’s possible and how to live ethically.

It’s been a busy year for Wendy Eisenberg. The former Boston-based, New England Conservatory-trained singer-songwriter just moved to Brooklyn from Northfield, where they made their last two solo records, “Dehiscence” and “Auto,” earlier this year. Plus, they finished the full-length “Tell Me I’m Bad,” out this coming February on Exploding in Sound Records. The album is the work of their band Editrix, with Josh Daniel on drums, Steve Cameron on bass, and Eisenberg on vocals and guitar. And Editrix’s first single from the album, “Chelsea,” debuted this month.

You’ve been so productive. Are you exhausted?

I mean, I am. “Dehiscence” is the only album that I can say that I truly did during the pandemic. I put myself into a quarantine before everyone had to because I was coping with some stuff. The writing started to be about other people and my relationship to them. On the song “Write Basic,” that’s a song about being stoked not to have to tour a lot, but it’s also about how we’re more available to intimacy when it’s not expected of us.

What kinds of ideas were you thinking about on the album “Auto” that were different from “Dehiscence”?

“Dehiscence” was watching a relationship that I put a lot of effort and focus on disintegrating before my eyes and the ways that I was able and not able to see it. And then the ways that I was able to recover towards the end. “Auto” is about memory and the way that we present ourselves to other people. I want it to be impressionistic. It’s lot more to do with the ways that when we are in relationships with other people we judge ourselves.

The song “Hurt People” hit me hard. I was hearing a desire to achieve calmness, but also being restless for something else. I also started to hear “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Yeah! That wasn’t intentional, but I’m kind of a thief for certain melodies. Maybe I do this to keep myself amused, but there’s Christmas carols all over my music, which is ridiculous as a Jew. I’m really doing a disservice to my kind here, but whatever.

What is being in a three-piece band like?

Josh, Steve, and I all lived in Western, Mass. I kept my eye on both of them as people and as future collaborators. Part of the reason I moved to the area was that I knew that there was really amazing music happening there. [There was] this band, Hot Dirt, that Josh was drumming in. They sounded like [the band] Yes, but didn’t sound bad! Steve and I were writing new wave songs, or trying to. All three of us were working in atomized ways with each other and decided to band together.

What themes and ideas did you explore for “Chelsea”?

I wrote the lyrics really fast. This weird neoliberal theme started happening. I didn’t come up with the name “Chelsea.” That’s not a real person. It’s not like Chelsea Clinton or like Chelsea Handler. It’s a ghost. I was thinking about ways that I and other people attempt to live politically and ethically in the world and don’t go far enough. The far enough is kind of where everything that I want lives.

As an artist who has accomplished so much in the last few years, how do you think about productivity as it relates to creative labor?

I’m coming to this place where any sort of valorization of work disgusts me. I get really nervous when people identify themselves with their job, which is ironic because the job of a musician is sort of to identify yourself with your work literally. The idea is that we all have to write our “King Lear” right now when we’re actually dealing with mass death and mass unemployment. We should be looking at the fact that there’s no governmental support for people who are experiencing it. I make my absolute worst work when I’m asked to make it.

