HBO searching for Newport extras for ‘The Gilded Age’

A post on Grant Wilfley Casting’s Facebook [ facebook.com/gwciol ] says they are seeking men and women from the Rhode Island area, age “18-75 to portray 1880s working class and upper class people for background work” on the series. There will be at least two required COVID tests and extras should have no visible tattoos.

Grant Wilfley Casting is casting New England locals to be extras in the upcoming HBO series “The Gilded Age,” a period drama from the creator of “Downton Abbey.” According to the casting company’s website [ gwcionlocation.com/newport-ri ], the series will be filming early next year in Newport, R.I.

Kid, you could be HBO’s next star. Well, extra … if you’re down with possibly getting an 1880s-style haircut and have no wool allergies.

No word yet on where the period drama is shooting — but according to the Preservation Society of Newport County’s official statement, a “special announcement” may be coming soon.

The show takes place in 1882, set against the sweeping economic changes of the American Gilded Age. Protagonist Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), the orphaned daughter of a Union general, moves into the New York City home of her old-money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Between her aunts and railroad tycoon neighbors, Bertha and George Russell (Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector), Marian finds herself in a social battle between new and old money.

With alumni from HBO’s “The Leftovers,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Sex and the City,” and “Big Love,” it’s a star-studded cast. (Bonus: Harry Richardson of “Dunkirk” plays a Harvard grad.)

Julian Fellowes — best known for creating, writing, and executive-producing period juggernaut “Downton Abbey” — is creator, writer, and executive producer of the series; Michael Engler directs. Golden Globe winner and “Downton” alumnus Gareth Neame and “The Town” producer David Crockett will also be executive producers.

Interested extras should e-mail their name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion), phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, and current photos to gildedage@gwcnyc.com. Write “RHODE ISLAND” in the subject line. No experience necessary. For more details, visit gwcionlocation.com/newport-ri.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.