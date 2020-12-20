Boston could see more snow, but little accumulation, Sunday evening

Temperatures Sunday evening could reach 36 degrees with a low of 31 degrees, according to the weather service’s website.

Forecasters expect rain with “maybe a few flakes mixed in” Sunday evening, Rodney Chai, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Norton office, said in a phone interview.

Boston is expected to experience a week of quiet, seasonably cold weather with the possibility of rain and wind on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected, according to the website.

There is also a slight chance of rain and snow Monday morning, according to the weather service.The rest of the day is expected to be cloudy with a high of 36 degrees.

Drier conditions are expected for the middle of the week. Tuesday is expected to be dry, blustery, and a bit warmer with a high of 40 degrees. Wednesday is forecasted to be sunny with a high of 38 degrees.

A storm is anticipated for Christmas Eve and Day, Chai said. There is a chance of strong rain and wind, and temperatures could push into the 50s on Christmas Day, making it likely to be the warmest day of the week.

There is also a chance for some local flooding issues, but it is too early to pinpoint exactly where these issues could arise, he said.

“It’s probably not going to be the nicest of days out for Christmas Day,” he said.

