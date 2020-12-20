Carbon monoxide leak sparks evacuation of 27 units downtown

All 27 units in a downtown Boston apartment building were evacuated early Sunday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, the Boston fire department said.
About 50 people, including Airbnb guests, were forced to leave the building at 6 Hamilton Place around 3 a.m., the fire department said. More than a dozen needed help finding a new place to stay.
The leak was traced to a faulty heating system, which will need to be fixed before people can return to the building, the department said. The department said none of the occupants reported becoming ill.
The building, once used to house the Conrad and Chandler’s department store, was redeveloped in 2017.
Advertisement
Boston Fire is evacuating 27 units at 6 Hamilton Place downtown, for high carbon monoxide readings in the building. @nationalgridus in on scene to determine the cause of the leak. There are no illnesses to report. pic.twitter.com/5OdKjCHVYF— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 20, 2020
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.