Carbon monoxide leak sparks evacuation of 27 units downtown

Apartment building was used by Airbnb guests

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2020, 1 hour ago

All 27 units in a downtown Boston apartment building were evacuated early Sunday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, the Boston fire department said.

About 50 people, including Airbnb guests, were forced to leave the building at 6 Hamilton Place around 3 a.m., the fire department said. More than a dozen needed help finding a new place to stay.

The leak was traced to a faulty heating system, which will need to be fixed before people can return to the building, the department said. The department said none of the occupants reported becoming ill.

The building, once used to house the Conrad and Chandler’s department store, was redeveloped in 2017.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.