Cohasset police investigate residential break-in

The break-in occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home near Atlantic Avenue, police said.

Cohasset police are investigating a residential break-in that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Photo courtesy of Cohasset Police

Police said no one was home at the time, but the Ring doorbell camera captured clear photos of the suspect as he broke into the home, police said. The images show the suspect wearing a mask that he later removed.

Police said they have yet to determine if anything was stolen from the home.

Officials request anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the incident contact Cohasset detectives by calling 781-383-1055 x 6107 or emailing mlopes@cohassetpolice.com. All tips are anonymous.

