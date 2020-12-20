fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crews extinguish porch fire in Belmont

The residents of the home were safely evacuated while firefighters put out the flames

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2020, 48 minutes ago

Residents of a Belmont home were temporarily evacuated after their porch caught fire on Sunday evening, according to police.

Firefighters rushed to 10 Harvard Road after being notified about a small fire around 5:15 p.m., according to Sergeant Marc Pugliese of the Belmont Police Department. The fire was extinguished and crews began to leave the scene around 6 p.m.

No one was injured, according to Pugliese.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, police said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.