Crews extinguish porch fire in Belmont

Residents of a Belmont home were temporarily evacuated after their porch caught fire on Sunday evening, according to police.

Firefighters rushed to 10 Harvard Road after being notified about a small fire around 5:15 p.m., according to Sergeant Marc Pugliese of the Belmont Police Department. The fire was extinguished and crews began to leave the scene around 6 p.m.

No one was injured, according to Pugliese.