Driver arrested after striking RI State Police cruiser

The driver, Alfredo Falcon-Benitez of Central Falls, R.I, allegedly struck the cruiser from behind around 8:50 p.m., according to State Police Captain John Allen. When the crash occurred, the marked patrol car was parked in the breakdown lane after stopping another vehicle on the highway.

A 41-year-old Rhode Island man was arraigned on charges related to drunk driving Sunday after allegedly crashing into a Rhode Island State Police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Warwick. R.I. on Saturday evening, officials said.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, Allen said. The trooper was transported for an evaluation and is now recovering at home. The driver of the car that hit the cruiser, Falcon-Benitez, declined treatment at the scene.

Falcon-Benitez failed sobriety tests and was arrested around 9:30 p.m., police said in a statement. He later refused to provide a breath sample, and was held at the state police headquarters overnight.

Falcon-Benitez was arraigned Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or refusing to give a breath sample, driving to endanger, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. He is being held pending a bail review hearing scheduled for later this week.

“I am thankful that the Trooper and other motorist involved were not seriously injured,” State Police Colonel James Manni said in a statement. “This is yet another reminder, especially at this time of the year, of the potential tragedy that can occur by deciding to drink and drive.”

