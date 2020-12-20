Globe Santa greets Medford families from fire truck during Kiwanis Club drive-by parade

The Christmas spirit was palpable as people watched Santa roll by. Some children sported Santa hats while their parents rang holiday bells, and many families greeted the fire truck with cheers and waves.

MEDFORD — Bundled up for winter, families eagerly gathered outside Sunday afternoon, standing on sidewalks between towering snow piles as they watched Globe Santa ride by in a Medford fire truck.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

The parade also included several cars driven by members of the Medford Kiwanis Club, who presented a $5,000 check to Globe Santa earlier on Sunday. Club members raised the money among themselves as part of its mission to help children in the community and around the globe, said club president-elect Elizabeth Salini.

“It helps families who wouldn’t otherwise have the means to have a nice Christmas,” she said. “You don’t know what’s happening in the house down the street from you. … This brings you in contact with that and allows you to actually do something.”

Rita Cornelio, a former president of the Medford chapter, took the reins of the club’s fund-raising efforts for Globe Santa following the death of former Democratic state representative Vincent J. Piro in July 2019.

Cornelio was a recipient of Globe Santa when she was about seven years old. She and her mom had just moved to Boston from Italy, and she worried that La Befana — a Santa Claus-like witch who brings gifts to children each January — would not be able to find her. Cornelio’s mom told her not to worry; Santa Claus is La Befana’s cousin, she said, and he brings gifts to children in the United States.

“I know what it was like receiving those gifts, being a child from another country… just having all of these wonderful presents that Globe Santa gave me,” she said. “I know what it did for me, so I can imagine at this time of the pandemic and all of the things that are going on, how wonderful it is for children.”

State Representative Paul Donato, who has been a member of Kiwanis International since 1972, said he’s particularly proud of the Medford members’ commitment to pool their own resources to help a cause that gives to children in need.

Donato was in foster care as a child. He remembers how it felt to see his family struggle and not be able to “provide the kinds of Christmas gifts that I think they would have wanted to present us with.”

Globe Santa helps keep the magic alive for children across the state, Donato said.

“When Globe Santa puts that smile on your face and Globe Santa tells the child, ‘Here’s what Santa Claus brought for you,’ then there’s a real Santa Claus,” he said. “No one can tell them there’s no such thing as Santa Claus. There is, and his elf is The Boston Globe.”

This year, inspired by Globe Santa, the Medford Kiwanis Club also set up its own version of a toy drive fund-raiser, focusing on giving back to children in their community. The group renamed their annual Medford Square Christmas tree the “Kiwanis Wishing Tree” and created a webpage for people to submit their Christmas wishes or become “Santas,” who would shop and donate gifts to fulfill the wishes.

Cornelio said giving back to children in the community through programs like Globe Santa and their Wishing Tree initiative is both rewarding and eye-opening.

“There is definitely a light at the end of this terrible, terrible tunnel that we’ve been in, and children should always be hopeful because there’s so many wonderful and generous people out there who really want to give, they really do. So never give up hope,” she said. “There is so much love and so much generosity in this world.”

