Oak Bluffs man charged in fatal crash on Martha’s Vineyard

Zachary A. Dupon, 25, of Oak Bluffs, was driving a 2002 Nissan sports utility vehicle south on Beach Road when he allegedly moved into the northbound lane to pass two vehicles, the statement said.

State troopers responded to the crash on Beach Road at 8:08 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A Martha’s Vineyard man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a 22-year-old woman from Oak Bluffs was killed in a crash in Tisbury Saturday night , officials said.

After passing the vehicles, still driving south in the northbound lane, he allegedly hit a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Emma Hall, the statement said.

Advertisement

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Two female passengers, a teenager and a young adult, were injured and taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and one was later taken to a Boston hospital, the statement said.

Dupon was also taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries and was released to State Police custody, the statement said.

He was booked on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, speeding, and marked lanes violation, the statement said. He is being held in Dukes County Jail on $25,000 cash bail pending expected arraignment Monday.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.