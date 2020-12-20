Talk of smaller stimulus checks triggers a wave of memes on social media

In recent days, countless memes have popped up, mocking the slow pace of government action and lack of direct aid during the pandemic.

The potential for smaller checks, coupled with months of delays and stalled negotiations in Congress, has people expressing their low expectations for the package in a fairly typical fashion — in memes on social media.

Congress appears close to approving a $900 billion stimulus bill, one that could include a $600 relief check for individuals — a direct payment half the size of the one millions of Americans received in the spring as part of the CARES Act.

One tweet poked fun at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been criticized for the government’s inability to strike a deal.

“[T]he third stimulus check is going to be a $300 venmo request from nancy pelosi,” wrote @doinkpatrol. The tweet amassed more than 14,000 retweets and 188,000 likes as of Sunday morning.

Other tweets joked that Congress will skip checks for Americans and try to come up with a different kind of pandemic relief, say, a pizza party or discounts on DoorDash deliveries.

“BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of a stimulus check, every citizen gets an extra hour in the ball pit,” wrote @JTenzah, complemented by a photograph of a lone ball pit in what appears to be an empty warehouse.

Another pizza party tweet added a picture of an absurdly thin slice of pizza.

“[J]ust got my stimulus in the mail,” another user wrote, along with a photo of Chuck E. Cheese arcade tokens.

Some suggested that instead of stimulus checks, coupons might be doled out.

@MNateShyamalan predicted that “the next stimulus check is gonna be a free pizza hut coupon for every american that reads 3 books all by themselves.”

Twitter user @ej11lizzie compared the potential $600 stimulus check after months without government aid to trying to put out a forest fire with a squirt gun.

Though few of the memes find positive things to say about government support during the pandemic, one user was able to find an ironic silver lining to the situation.

“[M]aybe the real stimulus check was the friendship we made along the way,” @BoyYeetsWorld wrote.

