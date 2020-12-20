Talk of smaller stimulus checks triggers a wave of memes on social media

Congress appears close to approving a $900 billion stimulus bill, one that could include a $600 relief check for individuals — a direct payment half the size of the one millions of Americans received in the spring as part of the CARES Act.
The potential for smaller checks, coupled with months of delays and stalled negotiations in Congress, has people expressing their low expectations for the package in a fairly typical fashion — in memes on social media.
In recent days, countless memes have popped up, mocking the slow pace of government action and lack of direct aid during the pandemic.
One tweet poked fun at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been criticized for the government’s inability to strike a deal.
“[T]he third stimulus check is going to be a $300 venmo request from nancy pelosi,” wrote @doinkpatrol. The tweet amassed more than 14,000 retweets and 188,000 likes as of Sunday morning.
the third stimulus check is going to be a $300 venmo request from nancy pelosi— Doink Patrol, ThC (@doinkpatrol) December 18, 2020
Other tweets joked that Congress will skip checks for Americans and try to come up with a different kind of pandemic relief, say, a pizza party or discounts on DoorDash deliveries.
“BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of a stimulus check, every citizen gets an extra hour in the ball pit,” wrote @JTenzah, complemented by a photograph of a lone ball pit in what appears to be an empty warehouse.
BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of a stimulus check, every citizen gets an extra hour in the ball pit. pic.twitter.com/eAhZaHjkg5— Jtenzah is doin' o.k. (@JTenzah) December 17, 2020
BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of another round of stimulus checks, we will be watching a movie. pic.twitter.com/YBz7HMEsFN— Eric (@familyfooddude) December 18, 2020
BREAKING: Congress has announced that the next round of stimulus will be a pizza party— big dumb idiot (@drunkenoprah) December 17, 2020
Another pizza party tweet added a picture of an absurdly thin slice of pizza.
US Gov Stimulus Package:— Ashley Arnett (@wildashley) December 18, 2020
Let’s just give them a pizza party (Little Caesars) 🍕 pic.twitter.com/g1cCh6LuEU
“[J]ust got my stimulus in the mail,” another user wrote, along with a photo of Chuck E. Cheese arcade tokens.
just got my stimulus in the mail pic.twitter.com/SE8cMmav9A— EM 🍥 (@uhhmmily) December 18, 2020
Some suggested that instead of stimulus checks, coupons might be doled out.
The next stimulus is gonna be 40 dollars Kohl’s cash valid between January 3rd-7th only— 🏵 (@titianosaurus) December 18, 2020
@MNateShyamalan predicted that “the next stimulus check is gonna be a free pizza hut coupon for every american that reads 3 books all by themselves.”
the next stimulus check is gonna be a free pizza hut coupon for every american that reads 3 books all by themselves— silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 19, 2020
Next stimulus about to be 15% off your next order of $25 or more on DoorDash— ᴅʏʟᴀɴ (@TheRealMrTrees) December 17, 2020
Twitter user @ej11lizzie compared the potential $600 stimulus check after months without government aid to trying to put out a forest fire with a squirt gun.
A $600 stimulus after nearly 9 months pic.twitter.com/ctbzif2a0J— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) December 17, 2020
Though few of the memes find positive things to say about government support during the pandemic, one user was able to find an ironic silver lining to the situation.
“[M]aybe the real stimulus check was the friendship we made along the way,” @BoyYeetsWorld wrote.
maybe the real stimulus check was the friendship we made along the way— kelly (@BoyYeetsWorld) December 19, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.