Mass. reports 4,162 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 60 new deaths Sunday

The agency also said 82,617 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,919 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 60 to 11,465, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,162 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 311,090.

The public health department also reported that 90,789 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.1 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,800 people, bringing that total to 321,267.

Advertisement





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.8 percent Saturday. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.53 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,846 Friday to 1,866 as of Saturday. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.