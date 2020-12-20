Holding on to a rare autographed baseball

Dan Shaughnessy’s column in the Globe last Sunday included a tribute to Joe Mooney, longtime groundskeeper at Fenway Park, who passed away recently (”Mooney was a Fenway original,” Sports). I was at a game at Fenway in the early ‘90s in front-row seats behind home plate. I scooped a ball out of the dirt on a foul tip late in the game. On my way out of the park, I saw Joe relaxing on a seat waiting for the crowd to clear, and I asked him to autograph the ball. He looked at me a little funny, but shrugged and signed it. I have a feeling there are not too many Joe Mooney autographed game balls out there.

John J. Ryan