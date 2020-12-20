A lesson in queer parenting that’s good for any family

Two years before sharing this rattling revelation, the sperm bank we used reached out to ask if we were amenable to being contacted by a two-mom family in San Francisco who used the same donor, and we agreed. We thought it would be useful for comparing notes about any medical issues the donor siblings might share. But it turned out to be far more than that.

The moment my spouse, Sabrina, and I told our 4-year-old daughter, Marty, that she is related (via the same sperm donor) to the three children in a queer family with whom we’ve become friendly, we thought we’d made the worst parenting misstep of our lives.

When the other family moved to New Jersey a year later and we finally met, neither Sabrina nor I were prepared for the overwhelming feeling of seeing our child’s face and mannerisms reflected in children who share half her DNA. It seems odd to call it love, but I can think of no other word that approximates what these children — Max, Theo, and Leo — made us feel (even if it is a nebulous sort of love).

Little by little, the clinical reasons we wanted to connect faded away, and we soon forged a queer kinship of sorts with the family.

Because Marty doesn’t have a sibling, it made us happy that she’d have these three biologically linked and similarly situated children as quasi-siblings. The quartet (two boys and two girls, including Marty) could confer about the unique challenges of growing up in two-mom households and, more importantly, exchange thoughts and feelings about their common paternal absence. They might even share the journey of seeking him out when they come of age, for our donor agreed to being contacted when the kids turn 18.

We imagined we’d eventually tell Marty about these details, in concert with the other family, when she was old enough to grapple with and understand the complex dynamics of our clan.

But on a visit to their home a few months before the pandemic, one of the moms revealed to us that she had told Max, 5, that Marty is his half-sister. To preempt Max from revealing their biological connection to Marty at future get-togethers, we decided to tell her ourselves.

It was a disaster. The topic was far too complicated for her language and understanding — and ours.

We blundered through explanations of how to make a baby naturally; then how we, as a two-mom family, had to make a baby; then, how Max, Theo and Leo’s moms used the same “nice man” to help them make their family . . . !!!

I’m not sure what we were thinking. The way we laid it out was spectacularly idiotic from beginning to end.

Marty’s face lit up for a flicker at the idea of siblings, but it dimmed when she asked, “But why don’t they live with me?”

This wasn’t the first time she’d felt the pain of chafing against social norms. She was barely 2 years old when she started asking questions about her “daddy.”

“Who’s my daddy? Where’s my daddy? I want my daddy.” All we could muster was a limp, “All families are different, and you have two mommies.”

To help affirm our family, we started regularly reading LGBTQ children’s books that depict familial configurations like ours and forged acquaintanceships with other queer families. And soon she started correcting heteronormative assumptions about our family on her own, telling kids and parents on the playground that she has two mommies.

A few weeks after we told her about her donor siblings, she seemed slumped in a bewildered sort of sadness. As time passed, though, she slowly adapted to the concept, enthusiastically telling old and new friends about her “brothers and sister” and frequently drawing family portraits depicting the trio.

Reflecting back on the clumsy way we broached the origins of our family, we wish we had managed the conversation with greater care and age-appropriate simplicity. That said, we don’t regret introducing her to the concept of our — and by extension her — difference. We’ve also begun to see value in the way that her lived reality challenges social norms, even if it hurts sometimes.

It’s not just that it will likely cultivate a sensitivity and compassion for others who live on the social peripheries and an awareness of how certain modes of thought and institutional practices discriminate against and alienate certain populations. It’s also that families like ours collapse the binaries on which the nuclear family relies (man + woman + heterosexual intercourse = babies) and which our whole society is built around. Tearing apart those dichotomies opens up new and inventive possibilities for how we can (re)imagine and (re)create the world we live in, hopefully for the collective betterment of us all.

All parents, queer and straight alike, can participate in the work of upending traditional notions of how men and women should behave by affirming, rather than punishing, the beautiful ways children often express themselves outside binaries.

When they do, it makes the world a kinder place for everyone, no matter one’s sexuality or family structure.

While Marty may continue to feel a gamut of emotions in response to our queer tribe — perplexed, disappointed, embarrassed, uncomfortable, etc. — somewhere in that radical unease, in the discontinuities between what is and what is expected, is a future as yet unknown, a future, perhaps, where normalcy is no longer a high aspiration.

Stephanie Fairyington is a writer based in Brooklyn.