More reasons why the Iowa caucuses shouldn’t start the primary season

Last winter, the Globe editorialized in favor of booting Iowa and New Hampshire from their starring roles. Now, in the lamentably short window before the 2024 election campaign starts, the two parties should modernize their nominating procedures to ensure a process that begins in more diverse parts of the country — and is run by professionals.

The only thing that’s certain is that these antiquated party-run meetings, replete with quirky traditions and undemocratic rules, shouldn’t play such an enormous role in American politics.

After a February fiasco of epic proportions, the Iowa Democratic Party is trying to defend their first-in-nation caucuses by blaming the Democratic National Committee for the disaster. The DNC, for its part, says the problems came about largely because of errors made by one of the Iowa party’s vendors.

Certainly this year’s Democratic caucuses were an unmitigated disaster. Candidates spent months wooing Hawkeye State activists who turn out for the laborious, multistage delegate-selection evening, only to have various issues render the results an unreportable muddle for days. Although the caucuses took place on Monday, Feb. 3, it wasn’t until Sunday, Feb. 9, that the party finally reported its results. By then, the candidates and the campaign had moved onto New Hampshire, and Iowa — where Pete Buttigieg ever so narrowly edged Bernie Sanders, while Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden finished a distant third and fourth — was mostly an afterthought.

Nor have the problems been just on the Democratic side. In 2012, Mitt Romney was initially reported to be the winner of the Republican caucuses by a scant eight votes, only to have the Iowa GOP announce more than two weeks later that Rick Santorum had actually edged Romney out by 34 votes.

In neither case does it particularly matter who was to blame for the confusion. The problems pointedly underscored this reality: It’s a mistake for either party to start its nominating process in a demographically unrepresentative state whose caucus process requires a time commitment many voters can’t or won’t make — and, at least on the Democratic side, lacks a secret ballot, which is one of the fundamentals of modern democracy.

Not only is the process itself bizarre, but starting in Iowa forces candidates to cater to the views of a highly unrepresentative electorate, subtly distorting our national policy priorities. An overwhelmingly white farm state, Iowa and its concerns (ethanol!) are hardly representative of the United States as a whole. Two mainstays of the Democratic Party, Blacks and Latinos, make up only 4.1 percent and 6.3 percent of the population, respectively. That compares with 13.4 percent and 18.5 percent nationwide.

Nor is it even necessarily in the parties’ electoral interests. Iowa rarely selects the candidate who goes on to win his or her party’s nomination in contests lacking a presidential incumbent — and sometimes elevates fringe candidates.

Start with the Republican caucuses, which are simpler than the Democratic ones in that they are essentially just a series of gatherings where caucus-goers vote via secret ballot, sometimes after hearing speeches from representatives of the candidates.

In 1980, the year in which Ronald Reagan was elected president, Iowa Republicans went for George H.W. Bush. Eight years later, Iowa opted for Bob Dole and, in second, wackadoodle televangelist Pat Robertson, consigning to third Vice President Bush, who won the presidency that fall. In 1996, Iowa Republicans again went with Dole, who won the nomination that year; they also got it right in 2000, by picking George W. Bush, who went on to become president. But in the last three contested races without an incumbent, Iowa Republicans missed the mark, choosing right-wingers Mike Huckabee in 2008, Santorum (very narrowly) in 2012, and Ted Cruz in 2016. None won their party’s nomination, let alone the presidency. That two-right, five-wrong record stops well short of political prescience.

Iowa Democrats have been a bit more on point. Discount a first-place finish for an uncommitted delegate bloc, and in nonincumbent races they have chosen the candidate who eventually won the nomination in 6 of 10 races. Two of those winners — Jimmy Carter in 1976, and Barack Obama in 2008 — went on to become president.

Still, there’s little logic to giving a state whose courtship-intensive process can require long months of cultivation such disproportionate influence in the process. It’s simply not small-d democratic.

In years when the president is someone who has won Iowa, it’s hard to kick-start a discussion of changing the schedule. Why? Because periodic efforts to rationalize the primary-season calendar are undertaken at the initiative of the two parties’ national committees, who then cajole or pressure the various states to get on board with their efforts. Since a president basically picks the chairman of his party’s national committee, if he or she is not interested in the project, it’s unlikely to happen.

Advertisement

The last Democratic president, Obama, won Iowa as a candidate; there was little reason, then, for him to want to change the process. Not so President-elect Joe Biden, however. His fourth-place finish in Iowa put his campaign on a schneid he didn’t break until Black voters in South Carolina gave him a win there. Biden, then, knows the importance of having early contests in states that (1) hold primaries, not caucuses and (2) are more broadly representative of America. The DNC is already reviewing its nominating process. Biden’s yet-to-be-selected DNC chairman should press resolutely forward with that review, with the explicit goal of displacing Iowa from its primary-season pole position. The Republican National Committee should undertake a similar effort.

No matter which state gets the nod, both Democrats and Republicans have an interest in ensuring that their future nominating seasons don’t begin in a caucus state, let alone one as unreflective of a diverse country as Iowa.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.