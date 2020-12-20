Philip Johnson’s glass-house mystique could use a shattering

In “Philip Johnson: An ugly history that must be named” (Sunday Arts, Dec. 13), Murray Whyte contends that, by forgetting Johnson, we let him off too easy and lose out on important lessons of the past. Yet the expenditure of an entire article on a self-promoting character of questionable morality ultimately shortchanged any discussion of what we might have lost as a culture while Johnson was achieving all his so-called greatness.

I think we’d all be better off if the architects of our world had a genuine appreciation for the human beings living in it. To paraphrase my aunt, herself one of the first female architects trained by Syracuse University: The reason most kitchens work so poorly is that they’re designed by male architects who have never had to use them.