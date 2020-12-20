Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame selected as CFP semifinalists

Alabama vs. Notre Dame. Clemson vs. Ohio State. Four of the bluest of blue bloods and the teams that have comprised the top four in the rankings for nearly two months. Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final spot, ending what little drama there had been.

A season filled with uncertainty brought on by the pandemic will end with a perfectly predictable College Football Playoff.

Not not when it comes to the teams playing for the national championship.

The top four teams in the selection committee’s first rankings of the season were the same teams at the end, just in different order. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State have also held the first four spots in the AP Top 25 since Oct. 25.

Only 11 schools have ever reached the playoff and all four of these participants have been there before.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans if all goes according to plan.

The national champion is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) are back in the playoff for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first team to lose a conference title game and make the final four. It was a novelty made possible only because of the pandemic, which pushed the famously independent Irish into a conference for the first time in school history.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is the second league to have two teams in the playoff, joining the SEC in 2017.

After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the ACC championship. That opened the door for No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), but the Aggies were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its conference division.

Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said Notre Dame’s extra victory against a ranked opponent helped give the Irish an edge over Texas A&M.

“A great part of our discussion was related to those two resumes,” Barta said.

Notre Dame beat Clemson and North Carolina, which had been 15th in the previous playoff rankings. Texas A&M’s only victory against a team that was in the committee’s ranking was Florida. The Aggies played Alabama in October and lost by 28 points.

The decision didn’t go over well in Aggieland. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted: “JOKE” The Aggies can take out their frustrations on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

Barta said the disparate number of games played by contenders — along with far fewer cross-conference games than usual —- was a challenge for the committee all season. But Ohio State’s six-game schedule was not as important to the panel as the Buckeyes going undefeated and winning the Big Ten.

Oklahoma surged to sixth in the final rankings after closing with seven straight victories and a Big 12 title. The Sooners will face seventh-place Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

Unbeaten Cincinnati finished eighth, making the Bearcats the top-ranked team among Group of Five conference champions and guaranteeing them a spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowls. Cincinnati will meet Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Pac-12 champion Oregon will face Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.

Notre Dame’s reward will be a matchup with Alabama (11-0), the Southeastern Conference champion that is back in the playoff for the sixth time after missing out last year. The last time the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide played was the 2012 BCS championship game and the Tide won 42-14.

Clemson (10-1) is in the CP for the sixth straight season, only missing out on the first playoff. Ohio State (6-0) is making its fourth appearance. The Tigers have won two playoff titles and the Buckeyes won the first after the 2014 season.

Clemson-Ohio State is a rematch of last season’s dramatic semifinal in Arizona, won 29-23 by the Tigers. The two teams also met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 playoff and Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0.

Instead of having more than three weeks to prepare for the playoff, the altered regular-season schedules mean the semifinals are 12 days away.

“It’s very different to prepare,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s basically like an open date.”

One of the semifinals was scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl, but a move was announced Saturday night after coaches and school officials from playoff contenders complained about California’s COVID-19 restrictions that ban spectators from sporting events and would have made it impossible for players’ families to attend the game.

Playing the game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will allow 16,000 fans to attend.

The Superdome is currently set to have 3,000 fans for the Sugar Bowl, but that number could go up.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said a team selected to a semifinal would not be replaced if it could not play on the scheduled date. The game would be postponed if necessary and a every effort would be made to make it up.

Group of Five snubbed again

Once again, Group of Five teams have no representation in the College Football Playoff. That’s been the case every year since the current format was introduced for the 2014 season.

“If a G-5 team wasn’t going to make it this year, I don’t know if they’re ever going to make it, just because of all the circumstances,” said Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, whose Chanticleers won all 11 games they played this season, including a late-season win over a ranked BYU team. The Sun Belt co-champions finished No. 12 in the final CFP rankings and were left out of a top-tier bowl, settling for a Dec. 26 game vs. Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

Cincinnati got snubbed, too. The Bearcats defeated Tulsa on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference championship game to remain undefeated, yet the Bearcats finished No. 8 in the standings and earned a New Year’s date against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

“I thought this year they might think differently because this year, outside of the top four, maybe the top six — we’ll say top six — our resume, Cincinnati’s resume, was just as good as everybody else’s,” Chadwell said. “I thought maybe in this year, maybe they would put two G-5′s together. Let us and Cincinnati play each other because the eye test was such a big deal. Let’s see what happens in that game.”

Florida TE Pitts declares for NFL

Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team’s best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skip the Gators Cotton Bowl matchup against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.Pitts made his announcement on social media,less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama, 52-46, in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick . . . Eleven bowl games were canceled with another three — including the inaugural Fenway Bowl, which shifted from Boston to Montgomery, Ala. — moving to new sites. That leaves 32 still standing. Twenty teams opted out of bowl consideration, including: Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU (as part of a self-imposed ban), Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Southern Methodist, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech.