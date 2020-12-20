Buccaneers lives updates: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay take on Falcons in playoff push

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday — with a little help.
The 8-5 Bucs take on the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. Tampa Bay could qualify for the postseason with a win, plus a tie between the Bears and Vikings. While the latter part of that scenario may be unlikely, the Buccaneers rebounded nicely last week from a two-game losing streak with a 26-14 win over the Vikings. Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and has 10 TD passes in his last four games.
The Falcons (4-9) have struggled all season. They started 0-5, fired head coach Dan Quinn, and have lost three of their last four games. They’ll face the Bucs again in Week 17 in Tampa.
Advertisement
Although the Buccaneers are the No. 6 seed in the NFC, they can move up to the No. 5 spot if they win and the Washington Football Team beats the Seahawks.
We’ll have updates here. Click here to refresh the page.
Inactives
Falcons: Ricardo Allen, S; Marlon Davidson, DT; Darqueze Dennard, CB; Julio Jones, WR; Qadre Ollison, RB; John Wetzel, OT
Buccaneers: Antony Auclair, TE; Khalil Davis, DL; Ryan Griffin, QB; Greg Joseph, K; Justin Watson, WR