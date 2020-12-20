Buccaneers lives updates: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay take on Falcons in playoff push

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday — with a little help.

The 8-5 Bucs take on the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. Tampa Bay could qualify for the postseason with a win, plus a tie between the Bears and Vikings. While the latter part of that scenario may be unlikely, the Buccaneers rebounded nicely last week from a two-game losing streak with a 26-14 win over the Vikings. Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and has 10 TD passes in his last four games.

The Falcons (4-9) have struggled all season. They started 0-5, fired head coach Dan Quinn, and have lost three of their last four games. They’ll face the Bucs again in Week 17 in Tampa.