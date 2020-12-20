Cam Newton sounds like a man who wants to remain with Patriots

“I don’t know, man. Listen, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m asked to do, and for me, I just got to keep getting better, keep doing what’s asked of me and go over and beyond and try to learn the system each and every week,” the quarterback said. “I know we’re still in the latter part of the season, but I’m still trying to learn as much as possible.”

With the Patriots out of the playoff hunt, the quarterback was asked if he expected to keep his job over the last two weeks of the season after Sunday’s 22-12 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Newton acknowledged he might “sound like a broken record” when talks about getting better every day but said “that’s really what it comes down to.”

He sure sounds like a man who wants to be in New England for the short and long term.

“We have divisional opponents here [the next two weeks] and we just want to create great habits,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation to be in … but we’ve just got to keep going.”

Meyers a bright spot

There weren’t a ton of silver linings for the Patriots under the passing billowy clouds, though Jakobi Meyers continued to build on his solid sophomore season.

Meyers hauled in seven tosses for 111 yards as he was yet again Newton’s preferred target.

It was an up and down day for Meyers, who also fumbled after a 20-yard catch in the third quarter — recovered by former Patriot Elandon Roberts. Meyers was pleased to get another chance, and later turned in a 35-yard catch and run.

“I knew couldn’t take [the fumble back], but it’s up to the coach to trust to put the ball back into my hands,” said Meyers. “It’s something I’ve got to hold into my heart and not let it happen again. The coaches trust me to put the ball in my hands, I can’t be putting it on the ground like that. If I want the ball, I’ve got to take care of it.”

Newton has been impressed with undrafted Meyers’s consistent improvement this season.

“It’s something that you kind of tip your hat to, a guy who makes the most of his opportunity and that’s pretty much what it is,” the quarterback said. “He doesn’t blink. The moment is never too big for him. I know he wishes he would have had that fumble back, just like I wish I would have mine back. But when you battle hard, mistakes happen.’'

Asked why he tends to favor Meyers, Newton said simply, “It’s what the read tells me to do.’'

Injuries piling up

In addition to losing Stephon Gilmore to an apparent left knee injury, the Patriots took several other hits, including losing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to an arm problem in the first half.

One of the surest tacklers on the team, Bentley was first categorized as questionable before being downgraded to out.

Defensive end John Simon (hamstring) and center David Andrews (calf) were dinged in the second half and did not return.

Folk’s streak up to 25

Nick Folk went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts to run his consecutive successful run to 25.

The 13-year veteran missed his first two kicks of 2020 and hasn’t missed since. It is the longest streak of his career, besting his 23 straight makes in 2013 when he was with the Jets.

Jackson picks off No. 8

J.C. Jackson collected his eighth interception of the season and now has 10 takeaways on the year — he also has two fumble recoveries — becoming the second Patriot of the Bill Belichick era to have double-digit takeaways in a season. Asante Samuel had 10 picks in 2006. The club record is Ron Hall (11 INTs, 2 fumbles) in 1964 … The Dolphins nearly pulled off a successful fake punt, but Kamu Grugier-Hill, who caught punter Matt Haack’s pass in coverage, never declared himself eligible … Tua Tagovailoa is the first rookie quarterback to beat the Patriots since Geno Smith with the Jets in 2013 … Side judge Boris Cheek threw his flag nearly 25 yards to call holding on Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford … Former Patriots fullback (and linebacker) Roberts was forced to return the opening kickoff of the second half when Jake Bailey short-kicked it — likely on purpose … Matthew Slater turned in the special teams play of the day (Call Ripley’s!) when he downed a Bailey punt at the 2-yard line, slapping the ball back while in midair before he landed in the end zone.

Williams a surprise scratch

Joejuan Williams was a mild surprise, inactive for the Patriots as the second-year defensive back had been a sub in the first 13 games of the season and was not listed on the injury report. The Dolphins didn’t have tight end Mike Gesicki because of a shoulder injury, which might have played a part in the decision to sit Williams, who has been covering tight ends (including Gesicki in Week 1) this season.

Tight end Jordan Thomas and quarterback were the other game day inactives, joining running back Damien Harris (ankle) and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh), who were ruled out Saturday.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.