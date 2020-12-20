Did chippiness seep into high school hockey in the 1970s?

Chippy. The complimentary forearm to the back of the neck after the whistle. The blade of the stick in the short ribs along the wing boards. The cheap elbow. The two-hander to the ankles.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This story by John Powers on “chippiness” in high school hockey appeared on Sunday, Feb. 1, 1976, under the headline “ School hockey violence: A case of creeping Flyerism .”

Subtle enough to go unpunished. Vicious enough to injure. And prevalent enough in professional hockey to worry people at the high school level.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, officials stopped a Hull-Holbrook game after barely 12 minutes. There had already been 14 penalties — elbowing, leg checks, roughing, charging — and a misconduct and a major for intent to injure.

An isolated incident? Or a growing trend? Is EMass high school hockey becoming chippier? Has Dave Schultz replaced Bobby Orr as a role model?

Not noticeably. Or at least not yet. Penalties for fighting and spearing are stiff — expulsion and a game’s suspension. And officials have been quick — as in the Hull-Holbrook game — to spot the makings of a brawl.

But creeping Flyerism — intimidation as a means to an end — has some people worried. A Hull-Holbrook official attributed the chippiness to “too much TV 38,” and others feel the same way.

“I think it’s a much rougher game,” says Harvard coach Bill Cleary, “and it’s got to be the pro influence. And that has to be the worst thing that’s ever happened to hockey. They look at the Flyers beating the Russians — and they figure that’s how to win hockey games. And you can trace this all the way down to pee wee hockey.”

Advertisement

The Flyers may have won consecutive Stanley Cups with a thoughtful, disciplined system and a healthy dose of intimidation. But what came across on television wasn’t the discipline. It was Schultz’s curly head butting an Islander in the psyche — and how long would it take for the idea to filter down to the schoolboys?

Thus far, it hasn’t. In fact, some coaches feel that chippiness has been a passing phase, tried and discarded as nonproductive.

“I think people think they can use it because it works for the pros,” says BU coach Jack Parker, who played at Catholic Memorial, coached at Medford, and draws nearly half of his varsity from the Greater Boston area.

“But if you do that in college or high school, you’re out of that game — and the next one.”

Too, cheap penalties lose games — especially at the schoolboy level, where fighting costs you a skater (unlike the NHL), and penalty-killing isn’t nearly a fine art.

“I think it’s gone away from chippiness in the past two years,” says Arlington coach Eddie Burns. “I know the Greater Boston League was a very chippy league. But once Arlington and Peabody came in — they’ve got power plays that can operate on people. If teams are chippy, we’ll use it to our advantage. So we train our players to take the cheap hit and not retaliate. Because we’re going to look up and point at the red light when it goes on. You can’t afford to take penalties with us. You’ll give us the ballgame.”

Advertisement

And in the NHL, a club that can afford the luxury of a hired goon can also afford a specialist to kill his penalty. It’s not as easy at Arlington High.

“Two years ago, I thought it was awful chippy when they introduced hitting all over the ice,” Burns says. “Now, you still hit all over the ice, but you make damn sure it’s legal.”

Still, the high school game is rougher than it’s ever been. The players are bigger, stronger, faster. To slow down a faster team, you take the body. It’s that simple.

Last year, Matignon blew people away with a pair of elusive sophomores, Mark Fidler and Billy Cotter, and easily won the state championship. Now, Catholic rivals have devised strategies to stop them.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve gone out of their way,” says Matignon coach Marty Pierce, “but I think they’re hitting Fidler a little more than they might the others. He’s taken a lot of punishment this year. Teams have gone after us to win, which is understandable. Not in a cheap-shot way — Columbus beat us, but they didn’t beat us with the body. They beat us on the ice, beat us to the puck.”

Yet there are enough isolated violent incidents, like the Hull-Holbrook fracas, to make the purist wonder if Flyerism is more prevalent than he would like to believe.

Advertisement

“This year’s been pretty good,” says one high school referee, “but still . . . everybody sees the stuff on the tube. Everybody wants to win, but as soon as it’s gone . . . I don’t think it’s premeditated. It just starts. Everyone wants to feel that they’re a little bit bigger and stronger than the other guy, and when it gets down to that, it’s man-to-man.”

What it comes down to are rules, and how well they are enforced. There is a rule covering virtually every dirty thing you can do to a man on skates. Judgment, of course, is critical.

When does a shove become a cross-check? When does roughing become fighting? What passes for interference anymore? And when do you stop a game?

“There’s got to be more interference called. More holding,” says Parker. “Guys cross-check from behind in the slot, and they let it go. Defensemen grab forwards and spin them around. It’s not called. So now, for college teams, you often recruit stronger players where you might have gone for quicker players.”

Stronger players mean a more physical game, and that opens the way for chippiness. A fine line exists — and at the high school level, it has to be drawn by the coach. At the Hull-Holbrook game, both coaches reportedly wanted the game to continue. The officials, wary of possible injuries, refused.

“The dirtiness and chippiness of a team is directly traceable to the coach,” Burns says, flatly. “He’s running it. And if he can’t handle the discipline, they’ll do whatever they want.”