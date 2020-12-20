Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek recovering from COVID-19

Catherine Varitek tweeted that her husband, former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, has tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well and self-isolating. A three-time All-Star, Varitek won two World Series (2004, 2007) in his 15 seasons with Boston. Varitek was recently added to the Red Sox coaching staff as the game-planning coordinator.
Just when we thought we were doing everything right Covid found a way in.— Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) December 19, 2020
Jason has tested positive w Covid-19. He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating.
Please, take extra precautions this holiday season! Wear your masks, keep your distance & wash your hands.