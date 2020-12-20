fb-pixel Skip to main content
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek recovering from COVID-19

By Globe staffUpdated December 20, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Jason Varitek (right) chatted with current Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez during spring training in 2019.
Catherine Varitek tweeted that her husband, former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, has tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well and self-isolating. A three-time All-Star, Varitek won two World Series (2004, 2007) in his 15 seasons with Boston. Varitek was recently added to the Red Sox coaching staff as the game-planning coordinator.