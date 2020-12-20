fb-pixel Skip to main content
MMA

Haverhill fighter victorious in first UFC bout in more than a year

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated December 20, 2020, 51 minutes ago
Rob Font (left) defeated Marlon Moraes in the first round on Saturday.
Rob Font (left) defeated Marlon Moraes in the first round on Saturday.Handout/Zuffa LLC

Haverhill’s Rob Font, fighting for the first time in more than a year, defeated Marlon Moraes in the first round Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Font, a bantamweight ranked No. 11, dropped the third-ranked Moraes with a series of punches, then pounced on him on the mat and unleashed a flurry until the bout was stopped with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the opening round.

Font improved to 18-4, and said afterward it was among the biggest victories of his career. His return to the Octagon came after recovering from knee surgery following an ACL injury suffered in his last fight in December of 2019.

“Feels good to beat a tough guy. You know, everybody was giving me [expletive], always saying I wasn’t finishing or beating the top guys, you know, I just beat a top guy,” Font said.

In the main event Saturday, Stephen Thompson won a unanimous decision over Geoff Neal in the welterweight division. Greg Hardy, the former NFL player turned heavyweight fighter, was no match for Marcin Tybura, who forced a stoppage in the second round with a barrage of punches to the head while Hardy was on the ground.