Haverhill fighter victorious in first UFC bout in more than a year

Haverhill’s Rob Font, fighting for the first time in more than a year, defeated Marlon Moraes in the first round Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Font, a bantamweight ranked No. 11, dropped the third-ranked Moraes with a series of punches, then pounced on him on the mat and unleashed a flurry until the bout was stopped with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the opening round.

Font improved to 18-4, and said afterward it was among the biggest victories of his career. His return to the Octagon came after recovering from knee surgery following an ACL injury suffered in his last fight in December of 2019.