Jin Young Ko wins LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Championship

Jin Young Ko , the No. 1 women’s golfer in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year by shooting a final-round 6-under-par 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim in Naples, Fla. With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career ­LPGA win, this one worth $1.1 million. Ko played only four LPGA events in 2020 — she competed six times on the Korean LPGA while riding out the coronavirus pandemic at home. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie. Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch LPGA Player of the Year honors .… Justin Thomas and his father Mike won the PNC Championship by one stroke in the scramble format over Vijay Singh and son Qass in Orlando, Fla. Team Thomas birdied the opening seven holes and the father delivered a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that gave them a 15-under 57. Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie finished seventh after posting another 62.

Rudy Gobert signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz, the NBA team said without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early … Forward Kyle Kuzma agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, said a person familiar with the deal … Calls for billionaire Tom Gores to cut ties with a controversial prison phone company have reached the NBA days before the start of the new season. In a letter to commissioner Adam Silver and in a full-page ad published in Sunday’s New York Times, a criminal justice group called on the league to force Gores to sell the Detroit Pistons and step down from the NBA board because of his financial interest in Securus Technologies Inc. The letter is part of a broader campaign that has called on private equity firms, investment managers and pension funds to divest from companies that operate in correctional facilities and profit from mass incarceration … WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage became champion again in her native Australia, winning the Australian Women’s National Basketball League with the Melbourne-based Southside Flyers. Cambage was in early foul trouble but had 14 points and five reboundsin the Flyer’s 99-82 win over the Townsville Fire in the WNBL championship game in Sydney.

Colleges

NU men’s basketball loses

Shaquille Walters scored 17 points and Coleman Stucke posted 12 second-half points to lead Northeastern men’s basketball team (1-3) in a 66-62 loss at Old Dominion (3-2) in Norfolk, Va. The Huskies started the game 0 for 13 from the floor, but rallied to tie the score late, before falling by 4. Kalu Ezikpe led Old Dominion with 17 points … Christian Bishop scored 19 points and the No. 9 Creighton men’s basketball team (6-2, 2-1) used a 9-0 run in the overtime to secure a 76-74 win over the host Huskies (3-1 ,0-1) in Connecticut’s first conference game since returning to the Big East … Freshman Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the No. 18 Syracuse women’s basketball team ( (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated host Boston College, 83-70, despite the absence of star point guard Tiana Mangakahia (left foot injury). Taylor Soule scored 20 points for the Eagles (4-3, 0-3), who shot 30 percent … Greg Printz had a goal and an assist and Jaxson Stauber made 28 saves to lead Providence (2-2-1) to a 5-0 win against visiting Northeastern (2-1-1) … The Northeastern women’s hockey series against Holy Cross scheduled for Sunday and Monday game will not be played. Northeastern will work with Hockey East staff to coordinate the schedule for the remainder of the season.

Boxing

Alvarez dominates Callum

Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two judges scored the bout 119-109 and the third had it 117-111.

Skiing

Ledecka wins women’s super-G

Ester Ledecka edged Corinne Suter for her first win in a women’s World Cup super-G in France, nearly three years after winning Olympic gold in the discipline. The Czech skier finished three hundredths ahead of Suter, the World Cup super-G champion from Switzerland who won a downhill on the same slope Friday … Alexis Pinturault held off a challenge from unheralded Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath to win the classic men’s World Cup giant slalom on the Gran Risa course in Italy.

Miscellany

Lennon makes Scottish soccer history

Neil Lennon became the first person in Scottish soccer to win the domestic treble as a player and manager after Celtic won the Scottish Cup final in Glasgow. The 4-3 penalty shootout win over Hearts ensured the pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 season was finally completed even as a new season is underway. The victory, which followed a 3-3 draw after extra time, also ensured Celtic completed an unprecedented quadruple domestic treble with the Glasgow club’s 40th Scottish Cup win its record fourth in a row … Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Italian Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo … Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram apologized for spitting in an opponent’s face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban. Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games in the new year, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season … Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton capped another successful year by claiming the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize.

