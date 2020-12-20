Lost year officially becomes a losing one for San Francisco

Mullins also had an early fumble that led to a Dallas score, a week after he had an interception and a fumble returned for TDs when the uprooted 49ers (5-9) lost to Washington.

While the defending NFC champion 49ers would have had to win their last three games just to break even, they won’t even be able to do that after a 41-33 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who took the lead for good with scores after Nick Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

“You ask us the reason why we’re losing, it’s because of turnovers,” Mullens said. “It’s not because we’re in Arizona, or we’re not working as hard, things like that. Our defense is playing great, our special teams are playing great. A really good job of moving the football at some points today, but we’re just not protecting the football. I don’t think Arizona is a valid excuse for losing games.”

The 49ers, who have temporarily relocated to Arizona because of COVID-19 restrictions at home in California, are only the second team in the past 13 seasons that will have a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016.

They have multiple turnovers in their last eight games, the team’s longest such streak since 2008. Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers with a fifth coming on an onside kick return.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of crap this year, but to say it’s too much to overcome, I think we would have overcome it without turnovers today,” said coach Kyle Shanahan, who’ll have three losing seasons in four years since becoming the 49ers coach.

The turnover-plagued Mullins wasn’t even on the field when the 49ers scored on their last two drives of the game — in between giving a kickoff return for a touchdown when trying an onside kick in the final minute when they still had a chance to tie the game.

C.J. Beathard, who completed a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Kendrick Bourne on the game’s final play after first leading them to a field goal, came in because Mullins lost sensation in his elbow after being hit on the hand and not because of the interceptions.

“I’m not just going to take a guy out in the fourth quarter right in a tight game right after he throws his first interception, especially when the ball was going for the right spot,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers are 2-6 in games started by Mullens, the backup who has taken over with Jimmy Garoppolo limited to six games because of a pair of ankle injuries.

“I kind of understood what the first couple of years were going to be like coming here. We knew what we wanted to do and build through that. Kind of everything went as planned,” Shanahan said. “This year was the most disappointing one. We had very high expectations coming into this year. Losing the Super Bowl and then not seeing our guys until training camp . . . Definitely a huge challenge this year, but I always believed we could win more games than we have so far.”

Electric return for Indy’s Rigoberto Sanchez

Indianapolis was thrilled to have punter Rigoberto Sanchez back in action less than three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Sanchez, who chose to keep details about the location of the tumor private, was the last player introduced before the game, pumping his arms and blowing kisses to the crowd.

“It was really an electric moment out there,” said Sanchez, who netted 45.5 yards on two punts in the win against Houston.

He initially became concerned when he struggled warming up to do kickoff duty at practice Nov. 25. He was advised to undergo an MRI, which detected the tumor. Sanchez punted in that week’s game, a loss to Tennessee. The next day he announced he was having surgery Dec. 1.

Numbers games

⋅ Seattle’s Jamal Adams’s sack of Dwayne Haskins in the first quarter of the win against Washington gave him 9½, adding to his single-season record for a defensive back; the NFL began tracking the stat in 1982. Adams also became the first DB in that time to have a sack in four consecutive games. Adams went to the locker room for a finger injury in the third quarter, but didn’t miss a series.

⋅ Larry Fitzgerald caught his first touchdown pass of the season just before halftime, critical points in Arizona’s 33-26 win against Philadelphia. The 36-year-old has caught a pass in 255 straight games, trailing only Jerry Rice (274), and has at least one score in all 17 of his NFL seasons.

⋅ Detroit kicker Matt Prater made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter of his team’s loss to Tennessee, the 58th of his career of 50 yards or longer tying Sebastian Janikowski’s NFL record. He is 5 of 8 this season and 58 of 78 from 50 or beyond in his 14 NFL seasons. Janikowski was 58 of 105, including making two of his record nine attempts from 60 yards or more.

⋅ Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 104 yards in Minnesota’s loss to Chicago, his 73 catches and counting breaking the single-season franchise rookie record of 69 set by Randy Moss in 1998. Moss still holds the yardage record, with 1,313 to the first-round draft pick from LSU’s 1,182 with two games remaining.

⋅ Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur set an NFL record for regular-season games by a Canadian-born player, making his 251st game official on a first-quarter punt. The 39-year-old Montreal native broke kicker Eddie Murray’s record of 250 games from 1980–2000.

⋅ With punter Logan Cooke out with an illness, Jacksonville placekicker Aldrick Rosas was forced to handle all the kicking duties in his team’s loss at Baltimore. He got off a 53-yard boot on the free kick following a safety, but his first punt traveled only 30 yards and he mishandled a snap in the fourth quarter.