NHL announces return to play plan: 56-game schedule, with Canadian teams staying north of border

The plan means that NHL will return to its usual cadence for the 2021-22 season, with an early October start.

The Stanley Cup playoffs will have 16 berths, and finish in mid-July, according to the announcement.

The NHL and its players’ association firmed up plans to start up the 2020-21 regular season with a Sunday announcement of a 56-game regular schedule to begin Jan. 13 and end on May 8.

The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play.”

The plan is for all divisional play and a temporary, one-year realignment to account for unavoidable issues with travel between the U.S. and Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league’s six Canadian teams will play in their own division. Those teams will play each other nine or ten times. In the other divisions, each team will play its division opponents eight times.

The Bruins will play in the East, along with the Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, and Capitals.

The other divisional alignments are as follows:

North: Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg

West: Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose, Las Vegas

Central: Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville, Tampa Bay

The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed.

“The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”

Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3. The seven teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

