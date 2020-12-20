Countdown to Kickoff: Can Cam Newton and the Patriots slow the Dolphins’ playoff push?

Follow along with our live updates below. Click here to refresh this page.

The Patriots will take on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS.

Going to be a bit of a challenge this week for the Patriots, weather-wise. The forecast for Miami Gardens this afternoon calls for temps in the upper 70s, with a chance of clouds. Precipitation is anywhere between 5 and 15 percent this afternoon, but it looks like it’s going to hold off. This will mark the first game for the Patriots with temps in the 70s since their September victory over the Raiders in Foxborough — that one was 73 degrees at kickoff.

Big day for special teams? - 12 p.m.

Rooting for a miracle? - 11:55 a.m.

Biggest game for Patriots’ fans to focus on this afternoon? The Jaguars (1-12) at Ravens (8-5). You gotta believe! As unlikely as it might seem, New England fans are rooting for Jacksonville to upset Baltimore this afternoon. That would draw the Patriots a little closer in the wild-card race.

Here are a few others...

Texans (4-9) at Colts (9-4): Houston can also bring Indy back to the pack a bit with an upset win.

Lions (5-8) at Titans (9-4): Same story. In both cases, the Patriots have to win out and hope for some help, but it is what it is.

Browns (9-4) at Giants (5-8): Joe Judge can help his old boss with an upset of Cleveland.

Newton-to-Harry - 11:47 a.m.

A few notes to keep in mind - 11:45 a.m.

•New England has lost seven of its last nine December/January games in South Florida.

•The sample size is relatively small, but under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have never lost to a lefty quarterback.

•In three career starts against Miami, Cam Newton has never lost, and has just one career interception. In addition, his career yards per carry average against the Dolphins is 8.19, the highest of any opponent he’s faced.

•The Patriots’ franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback is 539 from Steve Grogan in 1978. Cam Newton is currently at 451 rushing yards. Grogan also set the franchise mark for rushing touchdowns from a quarterback with 12 in 1976—Newton currently has 11.

•After missing his first two field-goal attempts of the season, Nick Folk has made 21 straight, the second-longest streak of his career. At 21-for-23, Folk currently has a 91.3 percent conversion rate. Stephen Gostkowski holds the single season club record when he converted 35-of-37 field goals in 2014, good for a 94.6 conversion rate.

•It’s fair to compare the 2020 team to the 2008 edition for a few reasons other than the fact that there’s no Tom Brady under center. The construction of both running games is similar. The 2008 team had five guys — Sammy Morris, Kevin Faulk, LaMont Jordan, BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Matt Cassel — rush for 250 yards or more. If Sony Michel can hit 250 (he’s at 230 right now), the 2020 Patriots would have four, with Michel, Damien Harris, Cam Newton and Rex Burkhead. (The 2008 team is the last New England roster to have five different players rush for 250 yards or more in one season.)

•At 6-7, the margin for error here is getting slimmer, but it’s still worth noting that the Patriots have been .500 or better 19 consecutive seasons. That’s second-best in the history of the NFL, trailing only Dallas’ run of 21 straight years (1965-85). In addition, they have won 10 or more games of 17 straight seasons (2003-2019), the best mark in league history.

Miami missing a lot - 11:40 a.m.

The Dolphins will be without a lot of offensive firepower this week. Their leading rusher and most of their top pass catchers.

Inactive analysis - 11:36 a.m.

The Patriots have just released their inactives for the afternoon: here’s who they are and what it all means:

Damien Harris: The second-year back appeared to have an ankle issue late in last week’s loss to the Rams, and was limited over the course of the week in practice. The running back room as a whole is a little banged up, with Rex Burkhead done for the year, and James White (foot) and J.J. Taylor (quad) also limited this week. We’ll see how it all shakes out today. My guess? Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor will get more reps that usual.

Brian Hoyer: The least surprising name in the bunch, the veteran quarterback has been No. 3 on the depth chart the last several weeks behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. At this point in the season, it’s fair to speculate if the 35-year-old has played his last game in a New England uniform.

Donte Moncrief: The receiver was on the injury report this week with a thigh issue. Moncrief was also spending time as a kick returner. While it’s debatable who might get the reps at wide receiver, the guess here is that Gunner Olszewski will see his special teams role continue to expand as needed.

Joejuan Williams: The cornerback is a healthy scratch, which certainly raises some eyebrows. New England remains deep at corner, so from a personnel perspective, it’s not a big deal.

Jordan Thomas: A healthy scratch. Could this be a week where Devin Asiasi makes an imprint in the passing game?

Notable for his return? Shilique Calhoun, who was activated after a knee ailment forced a stint on injured reserve that cost him five games. He should bring a nice boost to the New England defense.

Pregame fashion - 11:25 a.m.

Our man @TheSportsHernia gives us his take on Cam’s pregame wardrobe:

Welcome to Miami - 11:20 a.m.

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, the Patriots (6-7) travel to Miami for a date with the Dolphins (8-5). New England needs to win its last three games and get some help if it wants to reach the playoffs, while Miami is looking to become truly ensconced as the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture. We’ll have a full slate of action for you this afternoon, so keep it here for all the updates. When it comes to the pregame, we’ll have the news from South Florida, as well as the latest on weather, as well as betting updates, a look around the league, inactive analysis, and an official prediction. But per usual, we’ll start it all off with our pregame reading list.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.