Seattle locks in playoff berth, slows down Alex Smith-less Washington

Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst passing defense played strong until the fourth quarter.

After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8), with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury, had its winning streak snapped at four. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.

Advertisement

Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde’s 50-yard TD run was Seattle’s longest rushing play of the season.

Titans 46, Lions 25 — Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move Tennessee (10-4) past Detroit (5-9) and closer to its third playoff berth in four seasons. Tennessee became the fifth team in NFL history with five straight games piling up at least 420 yards total offense and 30 points, as Tannehill hit a career-high 31 TD passes this season and his beleaguered defense, which came into the game with the fewest sacks in the NFL and last on third down conversions, forced three turnovers. Shaking off a rib injury, Matthew Stafford threw for 252 yards and a TD for the Lions before being pulled for Chase Daniel the final nine minutes of the rout.

Colts 27, Texans 20 — Philip Rivers threw a late, tiebreaking touchdown to Zach Pascal and host Indianapolis (10-4) recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds left, sweeping Houston (4-10) two weeks after it jumped on a bad snap to quarterback Deshaun Watson inside the final minute for a win. Pascal hit the pylon to give Indy the lead with 1:47 to go; Watson (33 of 41 with 373 yards and two touchdowns) got to the Colts 21, but linebacker Darius Leonard punched the ball away from receiver Keke Coutee. Rivers was 22 of 28 with 228 yards and two scores. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Ravens 40, Jaguars 14 — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as host Baltimore (9-5) built a 26-point halftime lead and held helpless Jacksonville (1-13) to 61 yards before the break. Rookie J.K. Dobbins ran for 64 yards and a score, and 32-year-old receiver Dez Bryant celebrated his first touchdown since 2017 late in the first half. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew — making his first start since Oct. 25 — went 22 for 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and lost a fumble. Jacksonville rookie James Robinson was limited to 35 yards rushing before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Cowboys 41, 49ers 33 — Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and Dallas (5-9) kept its faint playoff hopes alive in Arlington, Texas. Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers by San Francisco (5-9); three were by quarterback Nick Mullens (fumble, two interceptions), who was replaced by C.J. Beathard for the final two possessions. The 49ers had at least two turnovers for the eighth straight game, their longest streak since 2008. Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns for Dallas, and Pollard got 40 of his 69 yards on a fourth-quarter TD run.

Advertisement

Bears 33, Vikings 27 — David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as Chicago (7-7) never trailed in winning at Minnesota (6-8) for a third straight year. The Bears punted only once, on the opening possession, and did just about whatever they wanted with the ball until, up 30-27, Cameron Dantzler intercepted Mitch Trubisky’s third-and-goal pass into a crowd in the end zone with 2:57 left. But Chicago, outgained 407-397 for the game, delivered its second fourth-and-1 stop in Minnesota territory to get the ball right back. Dalvin Cook rushed for 132 yards and a score for Minnesota.