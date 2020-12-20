Stephon Gilmore doubtful to return vs. Dolphins after injuring knee on non-contact play

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to be helped off the field after injuring his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

He is considered doubtful to return, according to the team.

Gilmore, matched up against tight end Mack Hollins, crumbled to the field after trying to plant his left leg in coverage. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on the ground. The non-contact injury occurred away from the play, a 14-yard reception to wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.