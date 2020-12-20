Stephon Gilmore doubtful to return vs. Dolphins after injuring knee on non-contact play

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to be helped off the field after injuring his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
He is considered doubtful to return, according to the team.
Gilmore, matched up against tight end Mack Hollins, crumbled to the field after trying to plant his left leg in coverage. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on the ground. The non-contact injury occurred away from the play, a 14-yard reception to wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.
Here's the Stephon Gilmore injury. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Kvf5MuUEr0— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 20, 2020
After being helped off the field, putting little pressure on his leg, Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, briefly visited the blue medical tent. With the assistance of two staffers, he walked gingerly to the locker room.
Advertisement
Cornerback Jason McCourty replaced Gilmore for the remainder of Miami’s drive.
Earlier this season, Gilmore also missed three games with a knee injury. He is under contract through the 2021 season.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.