Countries across Europe halt flights from Britain over concerns about coronavirus mutation

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC Sunday that "the new variant is out of control."

Austria, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France,and the Netherlands announced bans on Sunday, with others expected to follow. British officials have reported that a mutation of the virus appears to speed its transmission, and they have imposed severe restrictions on 18 million people in London and across southern England.

A wave of European countries are restricting travel from the United Kingdom amid mounting fears over an infectious new strain of the novel coronavirus first detected in England.

The World Health Organization said Sunday that it was in "close contact" with British officials over the new strain, which has now also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

The European Council has scheduled a crisis meeting for Monday morning to discuss the mutation.

Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland will impose 48-hour long restrictions on flights and ferries from Britain starting at midnight and review the regulations Tuesday. "There is an exception for goods traffic and essential supply chain workers," he told Virgin Media News.

Germany will ban all air traffic from Britain Sunday at midnight and review the ban on Dec. 31, the German Embassy in London announced. France similarly announced a 48-hour suspension of travelers and goods from the U.K. late Sunday in Paris.

The Netherlands was among the first to ban flights from the U.K. starting Sunday until at least the end of the year. Dutch health officials raised the alarm after they detected a coronavirus case with the same British strand. Belgium on Sunday also ordered a 24-hour ban on flights and trains to and from the U.K., beginning at midnight.

Italy plans to shortly suspend flights from the U.K. "to protect Italy and our countrymen," Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Sunday in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

In Germany, a government spokeswoman confirmed Sunday evening that the country intends to "restrict travel options between Germany and Great Britain, as well as South Africa."

Berlin's federal police department had already issued a warning against travel to Britain on Sunday afternoon. In a tweet, the department cautioned that travelers should only head to Britain "if absolutely necessary."

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Union Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and president of the European Council Charles Michel attended a European Council meeting Sunday to discuss "the latest development on virus variant and the measures related to it," according to an E.U. official.

Greece issued new rules requiring a seven-day quarantine for travelers from the U.K., rather than the current three-day period, starting Monday, the Associated Press reported. Bulgaria also announced a ban on U.K. travelers through the end of January, Reuters reported.

The new mutation, or variant, has significantly faster transmission rates, though experts said it does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine resistant.

"While it seems to be more easily transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it," Vivek Murthy, the Biden administration's nominee for U.S. surgeon general, told ABC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "There's no reason to believe that the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus, as well."

He added, "The bottom line is if you're at home and you're hearing this news, it does not change what we do in terms of precautions as individuals that can reduce the spread of this virus."

Advertisement

Cases, meanwhile, have spiked in Britain. Public Health England on Sunday announced 35,928 new cases; last Sunday, the figure was 18,447. Health officials said the sharp increase was of serious concern, but it was too early to know if it was linked to the new variant.

As cases mount, Britain on Saturday announced increased pandemic restrictions, reversing earlier hopes for a more relaxed holiday period as London and parts of the country returned to virtual lockdown.

The news has suddenly left travelers from the U.K. scrambling to return home as rules change fast. Israel on Sunday afternoon announced a new ban on passengers from the U.K., Denmark, and South Africa, citing fears of the new strain.

Eurostar trains said Sunday they would have to temporarily cut service Monday for trains between London, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

The Washington Post’s Chico Harlan in Rome, Rick Noack in Berlin, Karla Adam and William Booth in London, and Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.