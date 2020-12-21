Amazon closes New Jersey warehouse because of COVID-19 cases

Amazon.com Inc. has temporarily closed a New Jersey warehouse after a spike there in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, a rare move that comes as the company gears up for a final push in what’s widely expected to be a record holiday shopping season. The world’s largest online retailer told employees at the warehouse in Robbinsville Township that the facility will be shuttered until Dec. 26, a spokesperson confirmed. Amazon has generally opted to keep its warehouses and other facilities running amid outbreaks, betting that more frequent cleanings and social distancing limit the risk of the virus spreading within a given building. A rare exception came early in the pandemic in March, when an apparel returns warehouse was idled by order of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear after an outbreak there. The New Jersey facility takes finished packages from other Amazon warehouses and routes them to individual post offices and other facilities for so-called last mile delivery. The temporary loss of one such building is unlikely to seriously strain Amazon’s delivery network, which has plenty of built-in redundancy. The Seattle giant has spent months ramping up a testing program for its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers, relying both on third-party labs and its own facilities. Workers at the facility would be paid for scheduled shifts they miss, an Amazon spokeswoman said. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Kansas City Star editor apologizes for racially biased coverage

The Kansas City Star’s top editor has apologized for past decades of racially biased coverage and the newspaper has posted a series of stories examining how it ignored the concerns and achievements of Black residents and helped keep Kansas City segregated. The newspaper said a detailed examination of its past coverage and that of its longtime sister newspaper, the Kansas City Times, documented how they often wrote about Black residents only as criminals or people living in crime-plagued neighborhoods and ignored segregation in Kansas City, Mo., and its public schools. “It is well past time for an apology, acknowledging, as we do so, that the sins of our past still reverberate today,” Star President and Editor Mike Fannin wrote. The Star’s apology and its lengthy series of stories, posted on its website Sunday, followed a Los Angeles Times editorial in September apologizing for past racially biased coverage. The Montgomery, Ala., Advertiser in 2018 apologized for “shameful” decades of coverage of lynchings, and National Geographic magazine apologized the same year for its past racist coverage. Fannin wrote that The Star had reinforced segregation, “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations” of Black residents and for decades “robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.” ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEAT INDUSTRY

Meatpacking workers granted priority status for COVID-19 vaccine

Meatpacking and poultry processing workers should be among front-line workers next in line for coronavirus vaccines under guidelines approved by a US Centers for Disease Control advisory committee. Outbreaks of the virus at some plants during the spring caused shutdowns that led to temporary meat shortages, and new cases recently have been emerging at facilities. As many as one in 12 cases of COVID-19 during the early stage of the pandemic in the United States can be tied to outbreaks at meatpacking plants and subsequent spread in surrounding communities, according to a study. Meatpacking companies had been lobbying federal and state officials to prioritize industry workers and the North American Meat Institute, a trade association, welcomed the recommendation as “a critical step for the long-term safety” of employees. The first round of vaccinations, which started last week, is going mostly to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The advisory committee recommendations, released Sunday, include food and agriculture employees in a category of front-line essential workers that will received priority in the second round of vaccinations, along with elderly Americans age 75 and older. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

HUD moratorium on evictions and foreclosures extended through Feb.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has extended a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages it insures against default, protecting many first-time homebuyers. The moratorium will now run through Feb. 28. It had been set to expire at the end of December. The foreclosure moratorium applies to mortgages backed by the Federal Home Administration, a division of the federal housing department. In recent years, FHA-guaranteed mortgages have become a major way for first-time buyers to acquire homes. The biggest underwriters of FHA mortgages have been so-called nonbank lenders that are not affiliated with a major bank. HUD is also similarly extending the deadline for cash-strapped homeowners to seek a reprieve from making full mortgage payments for up to six months. The HUD extensions are just the latest efforts by government housing officials to help homeowners. Earlier this month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, extended the foreclosure moratorium for home loans guaranteed against default by those two big mortgage finance firms through the end of January. ― NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Legislation would require aircraft makers to adopt new safety policies

A sweeping package that would require aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing Co. to enact new safety policies and to shield employees from company pressures has been included in the compromise legislation to finance the government released Monday. The package, which had been sought in the wake of the two fatal crashes of 737 Max jetliners, was a last-minute addition to the so-called omnibus legislation enabling government spending and almost $900 billion in virus assistance. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed a version of the bill earlier this year. The Senate considered a similar package, but hasn’t passed it. “Our bipartisan deal is the result of nearly two years of intense investigation in my committee, multiple public hearings on both sides of the Capitol, and countless conversations with the families of the victims and the aviation community,” said Representative Pete DeFazio of Oregon, the Democratic chair of the House Transportation Committee. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

PUBLISHING

‘Star Trek’ and Dr. Seuss mash-up not protected from infringement claim

An unauthorized mash-up of the “Star Trek” and Dr. Seuss universes, a book titled “Oh, the Places You’ll Boldly Go!,” is not protected from a copyright infringement claim, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concerned a Kickstarter-backed book, created by ComicMix, that inserted “Star Trek” characters into the whimsical pastel world that Dr. Seuss created for the 1990 children’s classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The ComicMix book, a primer on “Star Trek” characters and lore, replicated broad swaths of the Dr. Seuss original, down to imitating small details of the illustrations, the judges said. Lawyers for ComicMix argued that the publication was permissible under fair use, a legal defense that grants satirists, aggregators, and remixers some leeway under certain circumstances. But in overturning a lower-court ruling, the judges declared that the publication failed to meet the required standards for fair use, partly because it was not a parody or otherwise transformative. “The creators thought their ‘Star Trek’ primer would be ‘pretty well protected by parody,’ but acknowledged that ‘people in black robes’ may disagree,” Judge M. Margaret McKeown wrote in the opinion. “Indeed, we do.” The book was created by David Gerrold, who wrote for the original “Star Trek.” Dr. Seuss — Theodor Seuss Geisel — died in 1991. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the author’s estate, sued the three men and ComicMix in November 2016. The judges’ ruling allows the lawsuit to proceed on the fair use claim. ComicMix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ― NEW YORK TIMES

