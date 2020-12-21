Cambridge biotech Agios to sell oncology business to Boston’s Servier for up to $2 billion

Agios, which has two cancer drugs on the market and others in testing, said it has decided to focus going forward on drugs it is developing for genetic diseases. That portfolio is anchored by a medicine that could potentially treat three types of anemias, or blood disorders, including pyruvate kinase deficiency, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease. Agios hopes to seek regulatory approval for the drug, which is currently in large clinical trials, in the US and Europe next year.

Cambridge-based Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has agreed to sell its oncology business to Boston’s Servier Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

Jackie Fouse, the chief executive of Agios, called the deal a “transformational milestone.” She said in a press release that the decision to sell the cancer business reflects the progress Agios has made developing therapies for other diseases and “captures the full value of our oncology assets.”

Shares in Agios jumped over 18 percent in early trading Monday morning.

Servier Pharmaceuticals, based in Boston’s Seaport District, serves as the American home-base for its parent company Servier Group, a nonprofit French pharmaceutical firm. When the subsidiary set up shop in Boston in 2019, it began developing the cancer drugs its parent company had recently acquired from Shire plc — now owned by Japanese drug giant Takeda — for $2.4 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, Agios will receive $1.8 billion in cash upfront and potentially additional payments of up to $200 million. Agios will also be eligible to receive royalty payments on two of its drugs for a period of time.

Under the terms of the deal, Servier will acquire two approved cancer drugs and others in earlier clinical and research stages. In 2018, Agios won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a medicine to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. A year earlier, the FDA approved another therapy for the disease, which Agios co-owns with another company. Servier also will absorb all of Agios’s employees that worked primarily in the oncology business.

Servier on Monday also announced a strategic partnership with Cambridge-based Celsius Therapeutics to work on treatments for colorectal cancer.

Fouse said the proceeds from the deal will also help Agios, founded in 2008, strengthen its capital structure and return at least $1.2 billion to shareholders. She added that the company’s “near- and long-term future is filled with significant value-generating catalysts.”

The decision to no longer focus on cancer drugs comes nearly two years after a change in leadership at Agios.

Fouse took over as chief executive in 2019 after serving on its board of directors since 2017. She succeeded David Schenkein, who has deep roots in oncology and served as chief executive officer since 2009. Schenkein now works at Google Ventures and serves on the Agios board of directors.





















