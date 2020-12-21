Stocks, futures slump on new virus curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures were a sea of red on Monday as a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK caused chaos ahead of the Christmas holiday, with regional neighbors suspending travel.

Energy and travel shares dragged the Stoxx 600 Index down 2.7 percent as Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and France closed their borders to the former European Union state. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury tumbled five basis points and the dollar gained the most since June.

In the US, equity futures pointed to sharp declines at the open even after Congressional leaders reached a deal on spending to support the economy. Losses were concentrated in energy producers and stocks that would benefit from a return to more normal economic activity. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp. slid at least 7 percent in pre-market trading, while American Airlines Group and Cinemark Holdings dropped more than 5 percent.