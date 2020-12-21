Stocks, futures slump on new virus curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures were a sea of red on Monday as a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK caused chaos ahead of the Christmas holiday, with regional neighbors suspending travel.
Energy and travel shares dragged the Stoxx 600 Index down 2.7 percent as Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and France closed their borders to the former European Union state. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury tumbled five basis points and the dollar gained the most since June.
In the US, equity futures pointed to sharp declines at the open even after Congressional leaders reached a deal on spending to support the economy. Losses were concentrated in energy producers and stocks that would benefit from a return to more normal economic activity. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp. slid at least 7 percent in pre-market trading, while American Airlines Group and Cinemark Holdings dropped more than 5 percent.
The pound slumped by the most since March as an official said “significant differences” remain in Britain’s trade talks with the European Union. Crude oil fell by more than 4 percent.
The emergence of the variant coronavirus strain in Britain is threatening to put a damper on the return-to-work trade that’s lately taken hold in stock markets. Despite positive news recently over vaccine rollouts and stimulus packages, experts are warning it’s unlikely to be eliminated any time soon. More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England.
“The UK virus mutation is raising concern that the central assumption in all of next year’s forecasts and views could actually turn out wrong,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank AG. “That is quite a scary thought indeed.”
Elsewhere, Tesla Inc.’s shares fell as much as 6.4 percent in premarket trading on its first day after being added to the S&P 500 Index.
