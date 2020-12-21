WBZ plans new studio complex on Soldiers Field Road

City officials have signed off on a new studio for WBZ radio and television in Allston, which could in turn make room for more large-scale new development in the fast-changing neighborhood.

A venture between two veteran Boston development firms — National Development and Mount Vernon Company — won Boston Planning & Development Authority approval Thursday to build a 63,000-square-foot studio for the station along Soldiers Field Road. It will replace the existing station and open up a large piece of land fordevelopment in an area that is exploding with housing and life sciences projects around Harvard University’s Allston campus nearby.

The three-story building will include state-of-the-art studio, production and office space to replace WBZ’s building, which opened in 1948. It will sit alongside the current building, which will remain operational during construction and for several months after, so that Boston’s CBS affiliate can stay on-air throughout.