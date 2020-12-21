My boyfriend’s ex sends letters and gifts

I found this out after prying about the communication, and we had a temporary breakup. We eventually got back together and he assured me things would change. But later, the “good morning” messages continued and the concerns came back. I voiced my concerns many times — about the gifts, the messages, the inside jokes — but he’s completely unable to fully understand my issue with it and claims my reaction stems from my own anxiety. All of this conflict was four months ago.

Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for about seven months now. The main problem is that his ex-boyfriend, with whom he had a two-plus-year relationship (they were nearly engaged), sends him letters, gifts, art, and more. They’ve been broken up for about a year now. His ex also goes to him for emotional support. They talk on the phone and text.

Fast forward to today. They still talk and, on occasion, his ex still sends him letters. My boyfriend told him that he doesn’t want to accept “any correspondence that a normal friend wouldn’t send” (no love letters, etc.). I feel like I’m moving past my jealousy and anxiety about it, but sometimes it really weighs me down. On occasion when we hang out, it’ll be wonderful. Then I see his ex calling him and he’ll send it to voice mail so it doesn’t interrupt us, but I still feel uncomfortable. My boyfriend claims it’s over and that they’re just friends, and he’s trying to be there for this ex because they’ve known each other since high school and because his ex is emotionally unstable.

I’ve told him that if anything comes up, or if there’s anything I should be aware of with regard to them, to please, PLEASE bring it up to me. I simply want to understand and come to a conclusion. He responds that there’s nothing going on, and they just talk like friends. But my gut feeling says otherwise. I don’t want to live in a relationship where there’s a ghost of an ex trailing our path. I know it has a lot to do with my anxiety, but I feel like I’m not completely crazy for feeling this way. What do you all think?

NO LOVE LETTERS





A. I don’t think it’s at all irrational for you to be upset by this kind of constant communication between your significant other and his ex. They were together for a long time and talked about a lifetime commitment. It doesn’t sound like their relationship is over at all. They’re not together, but he’s still important.

You say you “don’t want to live in a relationship where there’s a ghost of an ex” trailing your relationship. Well put! Right now, that’s what you have, and your boyfriend has no interest in changing that for you. My philosophy on ghosts is that if you’re not going to exorcize them, you have to turn them into something more ... corporeal. If this ex is important to your boyfriend — if he’s going to be a real friend — maybe he should get to know you. Perhaps he should learn to understand that you exist, and that he’s one person in a greater community.

I’m sure your boyfriend wants to silo his communication with this man so that it doesn’t stress you out, but the unknowns are making this worse. If this ex is going to be in your lives, it shouldn’t feel like a secret. I know it’s difficult to meet someone new during a pandemic, but maybe it’s worth having a game night on Zoom. If this is all well-intentioned, why wouldn’t you get used to each other?

Please trust your gut, and don’t let anyone make you question the importance of your own comfort. If your boyfriend can’t figure out a way to get rid of this ex or make him a more natural part of your lives, you should go. You know what’s best.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Your boyfriend is gaslighting you. His relationship with his ex is inappropriate and he’s showing complete disrespect for you and your relationship with him. Exes cannot be friends. Trust your gut because where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

MHOGAN





You’ve told your boyfriend it bothers you and he has no interest in changing. You know this will never stop bothering you so you might want to consider ending the relationship.

JUNGKOOK





How do you get used to having a partner with an ex who sticks around? You don’t. Remove yourself from the situation.

WESTBROOKMAJOR99

