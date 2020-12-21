Winter’s here: Time to shop for seeds!

Each resilient variety becomes a tiny, critical ingredient in a resilient seed system that supports agriculture, the foundation of a resilient food system.

Resilience: It’s a buzzword in the vegetable-seed industry, and a mission — to breed genetically resilient varieties that stand up to pests, diseases, and the rigors of a shifting climate.

And in the tumultuous 2020 seed-catalog season, resilience proved a valuable human trait as well, for seed company staff and their customers. Insights gleaned from that chaotic year of record sales can smooth the ground for the 2021 garden season, which officially begins this month, as new catalogs start appearing in mailboxes and online.

This time last year, no one could have seen it coming — sales spikes of as much as 300 percent that began immediately after a national emergency was declared March 13.

“When many of us came back to the office Monday, we were astonished to see how many orders had come in,” said Joshua D’errico, marketing coordinator for Johnny’s Selected Seeds, which has 47 years of sales history for comparison. “We thought it was a blip, but it wasn’t.”

Fulfillment operations were pushed past capacity; sales had to be suspended by almost every supplier, sometimes repeatedly, in attempts to catch up.

But sellers large and small, older and newer, have a reassuring message for home gardeners: They are well stocked. There are no seed shortages beyond what can happen in any farming year, when crop failure in one variety or another is always a possibility.

That may sound counterintuitive to those who saw “out of stock” labels on many website product pages last spring. Despite the wording, it often wasn’t because of a lack of seed on hand.

“It was more a matter of not enough hands to pack it into packets in time to meet the surge in demand,” said Andrea Tursini, chief marketing officer of High Mowing Organic Seeds. “And it came near the tail end of our usual peak season — not a time when we are usually packing a high volume of seeds.”

Despite all the preparations, no company can predict things like how many of last season’s new gardeners will order again, or if even more will show up for 2021.

In a tiny piece of normalcy, one element, at least, remained basically unchanged from 2019 to 2020, D’errico said. At Johnny’s Selected Seeds, the same 12 crops were the top sellers among home gardeners, if in slightly different order. And among the top four — zinnias, bush beans, heirloom tomatoes, and hot peppers — the order didn’t even change.

Still, sellers and buyers must be ready to adapt.

“Be flexible,” advised Tursini, of High Mowing Organic Seeds. “If Cherry Bomb tomato is sold out, try another cherry tomato variety.” You might find one you like better.

Also: “Order early, but don’t panic,” she said, a sentiment echoed by Heron Breen, a research and development manager at Fedco Seeds in Maine.

“Be mindful and plan your garden,” he said, “not your dystopian survival plan.”



