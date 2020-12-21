16 residents displaced after carbon monoxide leak in Jamaica Plain

Sixteen people were forced out of their homes and placed on an MBTA bus after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in their Jamaica Plain building Monday evening, the Boston Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to 10 Hyde Park Ave. about 5:30 p.m. where they found high carbon monoxide readings and evacuated the building, according to the department, which did not say whether anyone had been sickened.

The building’s property manager is working to provide housing for the people who are displaced, the department said.