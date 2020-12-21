Baker warns Mass. could be on verge of another ‘significant surge’ with upcoming holidays

He once again beseeched residents to stay home during the holidays to prevent the spread of the virus.

Baker, speaking during his regular State House press conference, said the post-Thanksgiving spike in cases and hospitalizations has slowed a bit, but “not enough, by any means, especially with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays coming up, where we unfortunately anticipate there could be another significant surge.”

Governor Charlie Baker warned Monday that the state could be on the verge of another surge of COVID-19 infections and said officials are “begging” residents to celebrate the upcoming holidays in person with their immediate households only.

“We’re basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household,” Baker said.

The governor added that all options are on the table for officials examining the public health data.

“As we discuss this and model it out, every option is on the table” for combatting the virus, Baker said. “And we’re currently reviewing additional steps that we can take to try to minimize the impact of all this.”

Baker also noted that state officials aren’t condemning residents to a lifetime of extended family separation during the holidays.

“We’re not asking people to do this forever,” Baker said. “We’re asking them to do it for the next 10 or 12 days. We can have the kind of celebrations we want to have” next year.

Another topic the governor hit on was the state’s ongoing vaccination effort.

Regarding recent glitches in the supply chain, Baker said, “it does mean instead of having 300,000 vaccines to distribute between Moderna and Pfizer by the end of the year, we’re only going to end up with 265,000.”

That’s not a welcome development, Baker stressed. “I think that, as I said before, I’m frustrated about that,” he said, while also detailing ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many frontline health care workers as possible.

“My understanding is at this point in time 21,000 people have been, have gotten the first dose of the vaccine,” Baker said. “And that additional doses between Pfizer and Moderna are going to be arriving practically every day. I think over 100,000 Moderna vaccine doses, first doses are arriving some time in the next day or two, and are being distributed to about 240 different health care sites around the Commonwealth.”

Baker continued, “obviously, we’d love to see everybody get it all at once. But, as we said before, you know, it will take a little bit of a while to ramp up the distribution piece. And every time we get a new shipment, we’ll make sure it’s deployed appropriately to the audience for which it’s intended, which starting out of the gate is very much the health care worker community.”

Turning to national politics, Baker said he was pleased to see Congress had finally reached a deal on another COVID-19 relief package over the weekend.

“We anticipate this will include funding for an extension of unemployment assistance,” as well as support for testing, vaccinations, tracing, rental assistance and small business aid, among other priorities.

“And obviously we’re hoping and anticipating that Congress will swiftly approve this and get it done, and get it to the president, so that he can sign it,” Baker said.

In a follow-up statement, Baker’s office said it was also announcing the issuance of nearly $49 million in grants to small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.

In October, the statement said, the grant program was unveiled as a key component of Partnerships for Recovery, the Baker administration’s plan people back to work, support small businesses, foster innovation, revitalize downtowns, and ensure housing stability amid the pandemic.

“As the pandemic continues to create challenges across the Commonwealth, our administration is pleased to partner with Mass Growth Capital Corporation to award almost $50 million to small business owners disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Baker said in the statement. “We are thankful to our state, local and federal partners for their collaboration to equitably distribute these funds, and remain committed to working together to deliver additional relief to the families and businesses of Massachusetts.”

Baker’s words were echoed by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

“Our administration is proud to announce almost $50 million in grants to support historically underrepresented small business owners as they navigate the pandemic,” Polito said in the statement. “We thank Mass Growth Capital Corporation for their partnership to distribute these funds quickly, and look forward to continuing to work with business and community leaders to ensure a strong, equitable recovery from COVID-19.”

State Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy also praised the grant program and the recipients in the statement.

“With the thoughtful combination of the program’s priorities and help from partner organizations who assisted with targeted outreach, we are able to provide direct financial support to the applicants that have the greatest need and also serve communities that are the most vulnerable to the virus,” Kennealy said. “As additional resources become available, we will continue to prioritize the businesses and communities that have suffered the most.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.