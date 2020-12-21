Boston police deliver toys to families of homicide victims

The effort was launched six years ago, following the 2012 slaying of Rashad Lesley-Barnes, a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Warren Street in Roxbury after he stepped off a bus. Lesley-Barnes was headed to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he transported patients , when he was murdered.

A charity drive organized with help from Boston police will distribute toys and food on Tuesday to about 20 families who have lost someone to homicide in the city over the years.

A scene in Mattapan from a previous toy drive distribution by the family of Rashad Lesley Barnes, with the assistance of Boston police.

Following that murder, Lesley-Barnes’s family wanted to do something to memorialize their loved one and the toy drive was born. Rashad’s sister, Tie’Asia Barnes said her family felt it was important to help other families who are “dealing with the same kind of pain.”

“Our healing process is up to us, this is a part of our healing process, giving back to other families,” said Barnes, who described her brother as a bright light who was “very big on the holiday and very big on family.”

Boston police Sergeant Detective Paul McLaughlin, one of the organizers behind the drive, said Monday that Lesley-Barnes’s family wanted to “turn that tragedy and negativity into what they call peace and positivity.”

“The world lost a really good kid when they lost him,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin estimated that about 60 children will receive toys through the effort this year. Typically, the drive is held at a Boston library, but because of the pandemic this year the toys are being delivered to families’ homes. The public health crisis also presented some scheduling challenges for the drive this year, and the numbers of families that will receive toys is slightly down from past years, said Barnes.

“The most challenging part was just time, not all of us have the time as far as the pandemic goes,” she said.

The goods will include groceries and gift cards from Roche Bros. for families to have a Christmas dinner, McLaughlin said.

The central idea behind the initiative, said McLaughlin, was to try “to make the holiday time a little better, a little bit easier for the parents and grandparents . . . and make sure kids have something to open.”

“Once somebody loses a loved one, the holidays are always the hardest part of the year for people, when they’re coping with that loss,” McLaughlin said.

Homicides and shootings in Boston are up this year compared to last. As of last week, there were 56 homicides in Boston for the year, compared to 35 for the same time period last year.

