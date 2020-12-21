Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies

When he was 10, Mr. Cusack joined a Chicago Park District program for children with disabilities, where he met a young physical education teacher, Anne Burke, who is now the chief justice on the Illinois Supreme Court.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday Mr. Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, south of Chicago, of causes associated with Alzheimer’s.

CHICAGO — Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, died on Dec. 17. He was 64.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Burke laid the groundwork for the first Special Olympics at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968, at which Mr. Cusack won his first gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim.

Burke credits Mr. Cusack for her idea about creating a citywide track meet for children with special needs that was transformed into the Special Olympics.

“He was the impetus,” Burke said. “He was the reason why we had the first Special Olympics.”

The Special Olympics has since branched out to more than 170 countries and millions of athletes. It has also become a human rights movement for a segment of society that often was shoved to the background.

The organization’s 50th anniversary was celebrated in Chicago in 2018.

Connie McIntosh, one of Mr. Cusack’s four sisters, described him as gentle and polite, as well as good-humored. One of his favorite movies was “The Wizard of Oz” and he was a big Elvis Presley fan.

“He lived fully, and he was joyful,” she told the newspaper. “He was loving and he embraced being loved. He made us better people.”

Mr. Cusack continued to compete into his 50s, when a stroke led to him losing mobility in his left arm. Though swimming was his passion, he played multiple sports, including basketball, bowling, floor hockey, and golf.

One of Mr. Cusack’s former coaches also credited his family for advocating for kids with special needs. When Mr. Cusack was a small child, his parents, John and Esther Cusack, helped set up a special-needs school with other parents when they couldn’t find other options.

“That whole family made an impact on the world,” said Gerry Henaghan.



