Clouds set to block view of Jupiter-Saturn conjunction Monday

“It’s a very low chance that you might get a very isolated break, but it’ll honestly probably be a miss,” Gaucher said.

The cloud coverage is set to be at 80 to 90 percent Monday night into Tuesday, meaning those in southern New England, as well as southern New Hampshire and southern Maine, are out of luck to catch the spectacle Monday evening, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Looking to see the mysterious Great Conjunction, a sight of Jupiter and Saturn not properly seen since the Middle Ages? Good luck — the clouds are set to stay Monday.

The Great Conjunction, or the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, occurs every 20 years. This year’s is more rare as the two planets will appear to look like a “double planet,” with the two overlapping, as they will be only .1 degrees — or one-fifth of the moon’s diameter — apart from one another, Amy Oliver, a spokeswoman for the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told the Globe earlier this month.

“Most adult people have never seen a conjunction like this, and they won’t have an opportunity to see this again,” Oliver told the Globe.

They were last this close in 1623, 14 years after Galileo created his telescope, but it wasn’t visible due to how close to the sun it was, Oliver said. The last time this conjunction was this close and visible was in 1226, or during the Middle Ages.

Those who are able to catch a glance will have their first chance at 5:20 p.m. and should look to the southwest, near the horizon, Oliver said.

“It’s worth it to put on a coat, hat and gloves and brave the cold to take a look,” Oliver wrote in an e-mail Monday. “A pair of binoculars or a small backyard telescope will make the event even more exciting, showing off the two gas giants and even four of Jupiter’s moons.”

Those whose in-person view is obscured by clouds have the option of looking at several livestreams across the country, Oliver said, including in Sanford, Florida, Flagstaff, Arizona, and San Diego, California.

The clouds won’t break until Tuesday, leaving mainly clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, Gaucher said, leaving a chance for viewers to catch a glimpse later on.

Although the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction won’t be visible shortly after its closest alignment, which happened at 1:20 p.m. ET, the two planets will still be visibly close for a few days after, Oliver said.

“Even if you miss the event tonight, clear skies over the next few days will still show off the planets in close proximity,” Oliver said.









