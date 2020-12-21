Gloucester’s assistant fire chief to retire after 34 years

After 34 years with the Gloucester Fire Department, Assistant Chief Joe Aiello is retiring Dec. 31.
Aiello joined the department in 1986 and was promoted to captain in 2001, and to assistant chief in 2018. He also worked for the Swampscott Fire Department from 1991 to 1995.
Since 2018, Aiello has doubled as Gloucester’s emergency management director and is retiring from that role as well. In 2013, he received a Massachusetts firefighter of the year award for helping to rescue a 15-year-old girl from a burning house.
“Assistant Chief Aiello has been an integral part of the Gloucester Fire Department, especially over the last few months as we’ve navigated through the pandemic,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. “He’s shown immense dedication to the safety of everyone in the Gloucester community, and has proven to be a well-respected, capable leader. It’s been an honor to serve beside him, and we wish him and his family the very best.”
