Gloucester’s assistant fire chief to retire after 34 years

After 34 years with the Gloucester Fire Department, Assistant Chief Joe Aiello is retiring Dec. 31.

Aiello joined the department in 1986 and was promoted to captain in 2001, and to assistant chief in 2018. He also worked for the Swampscott Fire Department from 1991 to 1995.

Since 2018, Aiello has doubled as Gloucester’s emergency management director and is retiring from that role as well. In 2013, he received a Massachusetts firefighter of the year award for helping to rescue a 15-year-old girl from a burning house.