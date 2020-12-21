The Henry Barnard School at Rhode Island College has been saved

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and today is the shortest day in what has been the longest year of our lives. We all deserve some cake. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 77,812 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 395 new cases (keep in mind, Thursday was a snow day, and testing sites were closed). The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 25.2 percent. The state announced 23 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,625. There were 459 people in the hospital.

Four months ago, officials at Rhode Island College said a budget crunch and shifting priorities would force them to close the private PK-5 Henry Barnard School at the end of the school year.

The announcement shortly before the school year started left parents furious and searching for new schools. Fingers were pointed. Legislative leaders were outraged.

But that was then and this is now.

A group of parents banded together to save the 122-year-old school, and later today they’ll announce that they’ve reached a tentative agreement with RIC to remain on the campus for at least five years. It will operate as a private, independent school, according to Scott Bromberg, who leads the school’s parents association.

”We had a strong team and the backing of great families,” Bromberg said. “We built on the momentum of years of alumni. There’s a community of people that reached out to help in any way that they could.”

The school is already accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year at its new website and has a new phone number: 401-372-7341.

Bromberg said the Henry Barnard School will hike tuition from $12,000 a year to $15,000 a year for students in grades 1-5, with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten costing between $13,000 and $17,000 a year. That’s significantly more expensive than than college tuition at RIC, but still cheaper than some of the other elite private schools in the state.

The school has not yet found a principal, but Bromberg said the goal is to retain the majority of its current teachers.

While financial challenges at RIC were the driving force behind the initial plan to close Henry Barnard, college officials also noted that running the PK-5 school didn’t quite fit into their broader plans. They had concerns about the lack of diversity at the elementary school, noting that none of its current students speak English as a second language (in Providence public schools, nearly a third of students are learning English as a second language).

Bromberg said Henry Barnard’s goal is to raise money to offer scholarships and increase diversity, although the website notes that, “as a newly independent school, financial aid is not yet available.

”For now, parents at the school are breathing a sigh of relief.

”We love what the school offers and we think it should continue to do this,” Bromberg said. “It’s worth protecting.”

