Malden mayor signs order barring most eviction enforcement

Malden recently announced two steps to help residents avoid eviction during the pandemic.

Mayor Gary Christenson signed an executive order barring evictions from being enforced in Malden in most cases. City officials said residents are still required to pay rent and the executive order, which communities are empowered to issue in a public health emergency, does not prevent landlords from filing eviction cases in court. But in most cases, it bars enforcement of court eviction orders until the executive order is lifted.

Meanwhile, the city and the Malden Redevelopment Authority are providing $250,000 in rental assistance, to be distributed by the nonprofit agency, Housing Families. The first-come, first-served program provides funds to eligible residents to cover outstanding rent they could not pay from March through December due to COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn.