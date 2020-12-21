Mass. reports 3,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths Monday

State officials reported 3,760 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 314,850. The confirmed death toll grew to 11,506, including 41 newly reported deaths.

The state Department of Public Health also reported that 84,368 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,991 confirmed coronavirus patients were in hospitals.

As of Monday, 61,067 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,068 people, bringing that total to 322,335.