Out of a Crisis: The Voices of Our Students

For one high school senior, the lines blend between remote school and the other parts of life

By Carlos PachecoUpdated December 21, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Erin Roth

“Out of a Crisis: The Voices of Our Students” is a new series, launched by the Globe’s Great Divide team, that publishes student essays, poems, artwork, and videos featuring teenage perspectives on learning and living amid a pandemic. The stories are published in the Great Divide newsletter.

About the author: Carlos Pacheco, 17, is a senior at Excel Academy Charter. Listen to Pacheco read the poem:

Worker’s Cycle

Staying up at night until my eyes feel dry

I stare off at the walls before I fall into sleep

Just come home from work, so I’m heavily tired

But I’m behind about 12 assignments, so I stay up all night

Now there’s only 9

Spending hours on Zoom calls throughout the week

While I still have homework that was due last month

Trying to persevere and not fall off track

But in these times, school blends in with what was my out-of-school life

The line distinguishing the two is fine

I pull through a 5-hour shift and clock out at 9

Wake up at 7 to log into class, but I

Only had 4 hours of sleep, so I doze off during advisory and miss my first 2 periods

I wake up to see the class was assigned 3 more assignments

I guess that’s back to 12