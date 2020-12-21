Police investigating man’s death in Dorchester

A man died over the weekend in Dorchester after suffering “an apparent laceration,” and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

Boston police said in a statement that officers responded around 8:40 a.m. Saturday to the area of 15 Jan Karski Way for a call for an unconscious person.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent laceration,” the statement said, adding that the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities haven’t released his name.