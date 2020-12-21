Police investigating man’s death in Dorchester

A man died over the weekend in Dorchester after suffering “an apparent laceration,” and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.
Boston police said in a statement that officers responded around 8:40 a.m. Saturday to the area of 15 Jan Karski Way for a call for an unconscious person.
“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent laceration,” the statement said, adding that the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities haven’t released his name.
“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Members of the public can also contact police anonymously by dialing 800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner,” the statement said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.