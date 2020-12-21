Priest injured when massive fire breaks out in Townsend rectory

The pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church suffered minor injuries when a massive fire broke out in the rectory of the Roman Catholic parish in Townsend early Monday, officials said.

The fire broke out after 2 a.m. and developed into a 4-alarm blaze that sent flames billowing well above the rectory on School Street, according to postings on social media. Townsend Fire Chief Mark Boynton was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Rev. Jeremy St. Martin, the pastor of St. John, sustained burns to his hands, Terrence Donilon, spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, wrote in an e-mail. Donilon said the church appeared to be undamaged.