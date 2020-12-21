Raimondo ‘frustrated’ by lack of progress on Providence teachers’ contract, but hopes to avoid legal battle

Raimondo said she wasn’t aware that Infante-Green said in November that she was giving the union until the end of the year to make progress during negotiations, or “we’re going to have to do something drastic.”

In an interview last week, Raimondo acknowledged that she is “frustrated” that the state and the teachers haven’t come to terms on a new contract, but she said that she is optimistic that a deal can be reached without a protracted legal battle in the courts.

PROVIDENCE – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green might be drawing a line in the sand with the Providence Teachers Union, but Governor Gina Raimondo isn’t playing on the same beach.

“I’m not sure that’s a view that I share,” Raimondo said. Infante-Green declined to comment.

An overhaul of the teachers’ union contract was considered a linchpin of the state’s plan to take control of Providence schools last year, with officials like Mayor Jorge Elorza citing the state’s power to unilaterally make changes to the agreement as a key reason that he supported the takeover.

But attorneys hired by the state to help negotiate the deal have been paid more than $899,000, and both Infante-Green and Providence Teachers Union president Maribeth Calabro have said the two sides have made little progress, despite meeting at least twice a week for several months.

Raimondo said she doesn’t like to see “big legal bills,” but she called the negotiations “complex.” The teachers have been working under an expired contract since August.

“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to get change because the system is broken,” Raimondo said.

On Monday, Infante-Green and Superintendent Harrison Peters released a 93-page report touting some of the accomplishments the district has made since the state took over the district, including overhauling the curriculum, revamping the district’s central office, and requiring parent-teacher conference across the district.

In a call with reporters, Infante-Green also pointed to a long-term plan to renovate the city’s aging school buildings as a success story. The city is also in the process of acquiring the former St. Joseph’s Hospital from its owner, former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino, and plan to transform it into school for students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

Asked whether many of the achievements could have been accomplished without the state taking control of the city’ schools, Infante-Green said the state has removed “layers of bureaucracy.”

“Some of these things could have been done before, but they weren’t done,” Infante-Green said.

Last week, the state approved three new charter schools and expanded another for Providence students, but Infante-Green said she doesn’t envision welcoming more charter schools to the city in the coming years.

While she has previously said that she would give the union until the end of the year to make progress on the contract, she wasn’t quite as definitive with her timeline on Monday. She said the deadline is coming “very, very quickly.”

Calabro took to Twitter to raise questions about the report.

“Writing a report about yourself and all the good things you have done...is like keeping a food journal and not documenting all the junk food you ate...,” Calabro tweeted.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the second half of the 2019-20 school year and is likely to do the same for the entire current school year, but it’s unclear if the virus has changed the length of time that the state wants to run Providence schools. The current plan is for the state to maintain control for at least five years, but Infante-Green said she doesn’t have a definitive answer for how long it will last.

“We want the school system to be in a place where it can be run locally,” Infante-Green said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.