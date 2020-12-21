Relative of Lockerbie victim praises investigators for bringing new charges in connection with deadly terror attack

Jean Jones said her family had earlier in the day remotely attended the press conference in which federal prosecutors announced the new charges.

“We’re are grateful the investigation has continued with Scotland, the UK and the US working together and have identified another person responsible,” said Jean Jones, the stepmother of the late Christopher Jones, via email Monday.

The stepmother of a 20-year-old man with Massachusetts ties who was killed in the 1988 terror bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland said Monday that his family was grateful to learn US authorities had issued new charges against a Libyan bomb expert in connection with the devastating blast.

Christopher Jones, who’d grown up in Rowley, was just 20 when he died a few days before Christmas, a passenger on the Pan Am Flight 103 downed by a terrorist bomb over Lockerbie. He was among a group of Syracuse University students returning home from a semester abroad and one of 243 passengers and 16 crew members killed on Dec. 21, 1988.

On Monday, US Attorney General William Barr announced new charges in the case filed against a former Libyan intelligence operative, Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, also known as Hasan Abu Ojalya Ibrahim, for his alleged role in the attack.

Legal filings, Barr’s office said in a statement, allege that “the suitcase used by [Mas’ud] was a medium-sized Samsonite suitcase that he used for traveling. [Former Libyan intelligence operative Abdel Baset Ali al]-Megrahi and [former operative Lamen Khalifa] Fhimah were both at the airport on the morning of Dec. 21, 1988, and [Mas’ud] handed the suitcase to Fhimah after Fhimah gave him a signal to do so. Fhimah then placed the suitcase on the conveyor belt. [Mas’ud] then left. He was given a boarding pass for a Libyan flight to Tripoli, which was to take off at 9:00 a.m.”

The court papers unsealed Monday, the statement said, charge Mas’ud with destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, as well as destruction of a vehicle by means of an explosive resulting in death.

Christopher Jones was a resident of Claverick, N.Y. at the time of his death but had lived previously in Rowley, Mass., according to his family and online archives maintained by Syracuse.

“He was remembered by faculty and his fellow students as a well-liked young man, good student, and reliable friend with an easy sense of humor,” the archives say. “Chris had played on his high school’s varsity basketball team, tennis team, and soccer team. His love of sports, as an athlete and a fan, continued through college. At Syracuse, Chris was fondly nicknamed ‘Shrub’ by his classmates, owing to his curly mop of hair.”

He had also written for the campus newspaper, The Daily Orange, and was also active with the school’s radio station, WAER, according to the archives.

“Although Chris had not settled on a definite post-college career, the plan outlined in his high school yearbook gives hints to the life he hoped to build: ‘College, Sportswriter for The Boston Globe, marriage upon retirement, spend final happy days in Boston Garden enjoying another Celtic dynasty,’” the archives say.

In 1999, Libya agreed to turn Megrahi and Fhimah over to stand trial in the Netherlands. Megrahi, who maintained his innocence, was convicted and sentenced to 27 years to life in prison, while his co-defendant Fhimah was acquitted.

In 2009, Megrahi was released from a Scottish prison on medical grounds after a cancer diagnosis, and he returned home to Libya. He died three years later.

Material from prior Globe stories, the Associated Press and the Washington Post was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.